Zombies 2 – Will It Ever Going to Happen? Latest Updates

Zombies 3 has finally been confirmed by Disney Channel, which is excellent news, but we also have bad news: this will be the last movie in the series. An accidental nuclear explosion converted half of Seabrook’s population into walking corpses.

In the first film, human cheerleader Addison and walking corpse football player Zed fall in love, setting the stage for the rest of the series. This time around, Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim will reprise their roles as Zed and Addison, Seabrook’s zombie/cheerleader coupling, in Zombies 3.

Additionally, Paul Hoen will return to helm the final film, while David Light and Joseph Raso will serve as co-writers. Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Branded Television, stated, “After the incredible success of Zombies 2, we decided to raise the stakes in this third and final installment.

The ultimate outsiders have arrived in Seabrook, and it’s up to our squad of zombified cheerleaders, zombies, and werewolves to take on a cosmic menace that might transform the face of the town forever.

As confirmation of a third Zombies film has been made public, here is all you need to know about it.

Zombies 3 Release Date Has Yet to Be Announced

This spring, filming will begin on Zombies 3 in Toronto, despite the lack of a set release date from the studio. We estimate that the third film will premiere on Disney Channel in the United Kingdom and the United States in February 2022.

In 2018 and 2020, each of the preceding two films aired on Valentine’s Day. For the time being, that’s just a guess, but we’ll keep you updated if we get official confirmation.

How Does the Finale of Zombies 2 Establish It?

It looked like Zed and Addison were on the verge of breaking up after Zed stole a pendant that Addison believed would disclose her real nature as a werewolf.

Because it being a Disney film, everything worked out in the end when Zed admitted he’d been rude to the werewolves and apologized. Zed apologizes to Addison after the zombies storm the Prawn with the help of the werewolves.

“When Addison confesses to Zed, “I don’t even sure if I’m a cheerleader or a werewolf, I thought everything would make it clear,” he answers, “You’re a leader, Addison. You’re a great connector.”

While Zombies 2 ends there, a mystery meteorite crash in Seabrook later that night causes Addison’s radio to switch on and rouse her awake, thus the story doesn’t finish there. As her hair starts flashing vivid blue, she exclaims, “Weird.”

Zombies 2 the Final Chapter

Is it possible that Addison is an extraterrestrial being? As Zed and Addison approach their last year at Seabrook High, the official description for the third film promises that an extraterrestrial twist is on the way:

A collegiate athletic scholarship will make Zed the first Zombie to attend college, while Addison is getting ready for Seabrook’s first international cheer-off competition, according to the story.

In a matter of seconds, aliens emerge around Seabrook, causing more than friendly competition. Zed’s mother might be introduced in the third film, according to Milo Manheim, while his co-stars Ariel Martin and Meg Donnelly believe the film should include all the magical animals as well.

There should be no limit on the number of participants in the third installment, according to Martin, who added, “We’re all on board!”

Zombies 3 Cast, Who Will Return for the Third Installment in the Zombie Franchise?

Only Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly have been officially cast as Zed and Addison in the third film. This season will also feature the return of Trevor Tordjman (Bucky).

Chandler Kinney (Willa), Kingston Foster (Zoey), Carla Jeffery (Bree) and Paul Hopkins (Dale) among others. For the time being, all we can do is wait. We’ll have a better idea of who’s returning for the finale once filming gets underway.

There Hasn’t Been a Trailer for Zombies 3

Nothing as yet, but possibly some behind-the-scenes video will become available once filming on Zombies 3 begins in the spring.

