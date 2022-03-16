Your Lie In April Season 2: Latest Update Cancelled or Renewed?

Something flew into my eyes, or I’ve been watching too much ‘Your Lie In April.’ Remember when you first saw ‘The Fault in Our Stars? After watching all 22 episodes of ‘Your Lie in April,’ you will feel ten times more bittersweet. There are many wonderful slice-of-life anime shows, but this one stands out for its music. Even if you aren’t familiar with or a fan of classical music, ‘Your Lie In April’ will be an exception.

The music, as well as the vibrant colors of the animation, help, express the message. One of the main characters, Kousei, lives in a world of muted, dull colors until Kaori appears. As the anime’s visuals show, love can make things better. Beyond its aesthetic and melodic excellence, ‘Your Lie in April’ goes deeply into its plot. The show’s themes range from music, love, and sorrow, all of which touch you hard.

The anime’s storyline is fairly generic, thus many anime fans ignore it. But judging it only on its plot is unfair because it has so much more. Imagine a live-action film that uses animation to show something that live-action films cannot. Most anime is presented as a conventional TV, but ‘Your Lie in April’ fully exploits the medium’s potential.

Those who haven’t seen the anime should do so without expecting it to be another “slice of life” show. The anime’s emotions, huge storyline, and stunning visuals will surely leave you feeling mixed.

Those who have seen it are undoubtedly still suffering from the first season’s emotional roller coaster. Given the first season’s finale, an OVA or “special” seems more likely. There’s nothing wrong with anticipating a new season, but nothing is guaranteed.

When Will Your Lie in April’s Second Season Premiere?

Season 1 of ‘Your Lie in April’ aired from October 10 to March 20, 2015. It has 22 episodes, each 22 minutes long. A second season is unlikely, although we may get a few more bonus episodes in the form of OVAs.

If you’re still hungover from those emotional waves, you could write fan fiction or just carry on with your life. If Your Lie in April Season 2 is renewed, it could air in 2021. We will keep you informed if a new season of the anime is announced.

Your April Lie Season 2 Plot

People call Kousei Arima the “human metronome” because of his remarkable piano talents. After the tragic death of his mother, Kousei is unable to hear or feel his own music. He decides to leave his music career and start over, leaving his beautiful piano days behind him.

Years pass, and Kousei is still adamant about not returning to his old life of admirers and competition. Instead, he lives in black and white alongside Ryouta Watari and Tsubaki Sawabe. Things don’t start to change until he meets a stunning violinist named Kaori Miyazono. He rekindles his long-dormant enthusiasm for music. His life begins to regain its brightness, and he regains his feeling of purpose.

In short, it’s a coming-of-age story about Arima, who struggles to reconcile his past with his present. Despite the atrocities he witnessed, he is able to make progress, albeit slowly. A growing relationship is required in a coming-of-age show.

The show’s core theme is a relationship that develops into several sub-plots. This is where the anime gets rough and shows its flaws. These subplots are unnecessary and prolong a show that could have ended in 15 episodes. But the ending more than makes up for that, and it makes me want to curl up in a ball and cry in a dark corner.

