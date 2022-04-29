Younger Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More!

One of television’s buzziest shows is set to air its last season in 2021. Darren Star’s TVLand series, Younger, has thrilled viewers for several years and seven seasons, but after a whirlwind journey through New York City’s publishing scene, the show is finishing its run with its seventh season this year.

The series tells the story of Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), who struggles to find a job in publishing after leaving the workforce eighteen years earlier to raise her daughter and become a housewife.

However, after a messy divorce, Liza finds herself living in Brooklyn with her best friend Maggie (Debi Mazar) and ends up committing to a huge lie, pretending that she’s just twenty-six years old to get a job as a lowly assistant to Empirical Publishing bigwig Diana Trout (Miriam Shor).

From the cast to the plot to the release date, here’s everything we know about the seventh and final season of Younger.

When Will the Seventh Season of Younger Come Out?

Before we get into the actual release date, there’s one important piece of information about Younger that fans need to know: for its final season, the series will change networks. Though Younger will still air on TVLand eventually, it will premiere first on Paramount+.

If that name doesn’t look familiar to you, it’s because it’s a part of a massive rebrand. Formerly known as CBS All Access — the exclusive home to shows like The Good Fight and Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot — Paramount+ will be home to a ton of new content, including the last season of Younger, which will run for 12 episodes.

According to TV Line, the first four of those episodes will hit the fledgling streamer simultaneously on April 15. The remaining episodes in the final order will drop weekly on Thursdays after that, and — per TV Line’s reporting — also be available on Hulu on the same schedule.

Younger won’t be the only draw for people thinking about signing up for Paramount+; the recently announced Rugrats reboot, several different Star Trek projects, the latest take on Stephen King’s The Stand, and plenty of other exciting shows will call Paramount+ their new home, according to Looper.

Who Will Appear in Younger Season 7?

The entire core cast of Younger, including Foster, Duff, Hermann, Shor, Mazar, Tortorella, and Bernard, is set to appear in the final season of the series, alongside Charles Michael Davis, who plays Kelsey’s competitor and love interest Zane Andrews.

However, at least two of those stars have been downgraded to “recurring” status for the final season as a result of COVID-related production delays that caused cascading scheduling difficulties. Miriam Shor and Charles Michael Davis both fall into this boat (via TV Line).

To fill in the gaps, some of the show’s previous guest stars may very well pop up, especially ones who proved crucial during the sixth season. Jennifer Westfeldt, who plays Charles’ jilted ex-wife Pauline, will almost certainly reprise her role… especially considering that she dealt a huge blow to Liza by revealing her real age to the entire publishing world at the end of the sixth season.

Other popular guest stars include Tessa Albertson (Liza’s college-age daughter Caitlin), Michael Urie (author manager Redmond), Kathy Najimy (Lauren’s over-involved mother Denise), and Paul Fitzgerald (Liza’s ex-husband David), among others, might return for the last season to stir up drama, and all in all, there’s no telling who could come back for one last round.

How Many Episodes Will There Be?

The seventh season will start streaming on April 15; it’s the perfect reward for finishing your taxes. The sixth-season finale aired in 2019, and the show had to delay its final season because of the pandemic—especially since Younger is set and filmed in New York City.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there will be 12 episodes; the first four will be available on the 15th, and the others will drop each Thursday after that.

Watch The Trailer Here

Conclusion

Fans should know that there are twelve episodes of the final season, which matches the length of the previous seasons. Those who have been staying active on Instagram understand that the cast has adhered to necessary safety guidelines in keeping with the current health crisis.

The Instagram video with the release announcement shows footage of the cast doing a table read entirely via video call. They filmed in New York City and began to wrap things up in late February.

Sutton Foster shared an emotional video collage of Younger memories with her followers, and fans are eager to see how Liza’s story ends. It might not be the end of the Younger universe altogether, though.