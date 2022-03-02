You Season 4: Details You Need To Know Right Now!

Season 3 of You was recently released on Netflix, but the show’s star Joe Goldberg has already been confirmed as a returning cast member for the upcoming fourth season.

You season 3 concluded with the death of an important character, so the landscape will be changed when the show returns. Nonetheless, Joe (Penn Badgley) and his homicidal pursuit for a happy ever after are certain to continue raising eyebrows.

According to Badgley, “I think Joe will remain the same.” “If a person this severely sick, disturbed, traumatized, and aggressive is ever going to heal and transform, they face a formidable obstacle. If you’re so deranged, I’m not sure it’s even conceivable.”

Showrunner Sera Gamble said in a statement to announce the fourth season: “We are extremely thankful that Netflix has given You such huge support and that people across the globe have loved seeing Joe truly go it all terribly wrong over the past three seasons. Season four will feature new, darker aspects of love, which the whole You team is looking forward to exploring.

Release Date: You Season 4

Season 4 of You has yet to be officially announced.

If the fourth season of You hasn’t started filming yet, we’ll have to wait a little longer. We’ll be sure to keep you informed when more information becomes available.

It was precisely one year ago today, on December 26th, 2018, that the first season of You went live throughout the world. As soon as You was renewed in January 2020, production was halted owing to the pandemic and the third season wasn’t released until April 2021, six months later.

Hopefully, if production on season four begins in early 2022, we’ll be able to view the new episodes before Christmas 2022.

Cast: You Season 4

For You season 4, just two actors have been confirmed.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Lukas Gage as Adam

Penn Badgley’s return as Joe, the creepy widower who faked his own death at the hands of his late wife Love Quinn, is a must for You, the show about Joe’s new life away from his son Henry.

The casting of Euphoria star Lukas Gage in a major role as Adam was confirmed by Netflix on February 17th, 2022.

On Twitter, the streamer wrote: “Gage portrays Adam, a warm, funny, and hard-partying son of a wealthy family who is known for not meeting their standards in @YouNetflix Season 4. When it comes to getting what you want, he learned from his parents that you should do whatever it takes.”

Plot: You Season 4

In a recent interview with Vulture, actor Penn Badgley discussed what should happen to killer Joe after the drama ends.

“Punishment is necessary, but how effective is it? His death is almost too simple for Joe, and he may be tormented (“he deserves it, but does anybody deserve it?”) or merely destined to misery (“but he is miserable.”)

Season one of You was based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel You, season two on Hidden Bodies, and season three on You Love Me, which came out in April 2021. Kepnes has indicated she is writing a fourth novel, although it is unknown if it will be the foundation for the next season of You, or if the book will come first.

Was Joe up to next season? Joe faked his own death (by cutting off two of his own toes! ), left his infant Henry with Dante and Lansing, and framed Love for all their misdeeds before murdering her with aconite and setting their house on fire.

Victoria Pedretti, who plays Love, told TVLine that she knew the season would not end well for her character. “I felt [Love] would die this season very early on. I expected she would die since I wouldn’t be on the programme for two seasons.”

The affection for his son is likely to entice Joe back to California, where he was last seen pursuing his new infatuation Marienne. In a new season, Joe (now Nick) may stalk his own child, Henry, to protect him from Love’s unstable mother Dottie.

