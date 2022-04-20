You Season 3 Cast: Is Beck Alive In You Season 3?

Season three of You is finally available on Netflix, and we don’t know about you, but we’ve already binge-watched it and are left with a lot of unresolved concerns.

When Netflix revealed that You season 3 will be arriving on our screens in January, we couldn’t decide whether to cheer or lock the front door.

Fans of the hit thriller series were ecstatic when, on Boxing Day (a late Christmas present? ), the video streaming website published season two, which had a fresh spooky storyline, love interests, and unexpected turns.

Penn Badgley, who plays serial killer Joe Goldberg, went from New York to Los Angeles in season two and fell in love with a new character named Love Quinn, an aspiring cook who turns out to be far from sweet.

Acid trips, the invention of a new, strange term to replace ‘I love you,’ and a growing affection for baked products are all part of the picture.

Also read: Into The Badlands: Everything you need to know about Into The Badlands: Season 4

Billions Season 7: When Can We Expect It? Exactly What You’re Looking For!

Made For Love Season 2 Release Date, Cast and Plot You Should Need to Know

What Happened at the End of Season Two of You?

If you were disappointed that Beck was killed off in season one and Joe was revealed to be a strangely alluring serial killer, we’re confident that season two more than made up for it.

Joe’s ex-girlfriend Candace (whom he failed to murder) reappears, seeking vengeance, just as he begins to fall in love with Love.

Joe assassinates a mafia-type character named Jasper, who is attempting to extort money from the genuine Will Bettleheim (whose identity Joe has appropriated after he imprisons bonafide Will in his glass box).

Later on, it is discovered that Love is a better match for Joe than anyone could have expected. She kills in the name of ‘love,’ sacrificing both Joe’s neighbor Delilah and Joe’s former Candace in order to save her relationship, acting as a mirror for Joe’s bloodthirsty flaws.

Forty, Love’s twin brother, is likewise killed while sleuthing out all the twisted details about Joe (surprisingly not by Joe, but by a policeman).

We move forward to Joe and a very pregnant Love moving in together in the leafy suburbs in the closing scenes of season two’s finale.

Perhaps this beautiful, welcoming neighborhood would inspire some normalcy for the star-crossed assassins, away from their horrific L.A. past? Joe is distracted by something, or rather someone, through a crack in the garden fence as he travels out to the pool area in the backyard.

Is Beck Still Alive in the Third Season of You?

Joe is said to have murdered Beck when she attempted to flee from a frightening glass box in his bookstore’s basement, according to the You Season 1 finale. However, Beck’s body is never seen, only in an unidentified body bag. His demise is also not depicted on the screen.

Yes, Joe finds a publisher for Beck’s book, and people applaud him as if she were dead, but is this proof? Take a look at some of the plot lines and the main story of You; it’s not exactly straight and narrow, is it? In reality, anything can happen.

It’s not much, but this is when things start to get interesting. In the most recent episode, there is a minor hint that suggests Beck is still alive. Joe claims that he “would never injure someone I care about,” and that he will not lie.

He could have tinkered with Beck’s tale as well, especially because Beck claimed to have “everything” written down, while his other companions worried if Dr. Nicky had also murdered Peach.

Fans on Reddit were likewise alarmed, believing Beck was still alive. One fan claims to believe Joe when he claims he would never harm someone he cares about. Yes, Beck died in the novels, but how often do TV shows modify books for dramatic purposes?

What could be more dramatic than that? This leads us to believe Beck is still imprisoned, most likely for Joe’s amusement.

Is There a Trailer for Season Three of You?

Joe bakes a magnificent birthday cake for their new kid in the first trailer, which was released on August 30. It’s packed with what we can only hope is a mushy strawberry center and not blood.

In the teaser, Joe’s distinctive narration reveals his son’s name—Henry—as well as his sadness that he and Love gave birth to a son rather than a daughter. “And I’d be lying if I said the prospect of having a mini-me wasn’t both exciting and challenging.

Let’s just say I’m hoping you’ll follow my instructions rather than mine “He reads aloud. Joe, we feel the same way. “But I can change for you,” he continues. Joe, we’re in the same boat as you.

Who Will Appear in the Third Season of You?

Scott Michael Foster joined season 3 of You on Netflix on January 25, and if prior seasons are any indicator, he’d better watch his back. Foster will play Ryan, a single father and local television reporter who has “overcome a past of addiction,” according to Deadline.

“Ryan has secrets, including a domineering, calculating manner reserved for those closest to him and anyone who gets in his way,” Deadline continues. He seems like he’ll be right at home…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOU (@younetflix)

Foster is most known for his appearances in Greek, Halt and Catch Fire, Once Upon a Time, and Californication, as well as his role as Nathaniel Plimpton III in The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Foster will be joining a cast that includes newcomers Dylan Arnold, Travis Van Winkle, and Shalita Grant. Alum of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Marienne, a no-nonsense librarian who sees through the town’s affluent, thoughtless citizens, will be played by Tati Gabrielle.

“Beneath Marienne’s sensible, buttoned-up demeanor, Marienne is hiding personal issues that continue to push her back, hard as she attempts to make a better life for herself and her young child,” according to Deadline.

It appears that she will rapidly become friends with Joe, albeit whether she will be able to maintain the bond is debatable.

Conclusion

Our deadly main character Joe Goldberg, portrayed by Penn Badgley, was left on a bit of a cliffhanger at the end of season two, with his future heading in one way and his dreams (obsessions) leading him in another.

We won’t have to wait long to find out when the third season of You premieres on Netflix on October 15, 2021. Even still, aside from stalking and cold-blooded murder, we have a pretty decent sense of what to expect.