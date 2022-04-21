Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1: Everything To Know About!

With a hand from the pandemic, Yellowstone kept us waiting for more than a year to find out if Season 3’s wacky finale was the end of the road for John (who’d been shot), Kayce (who’d been shot at), Beth (who appeared to have been blown to smithereens), or Jimmy (who’d been left all bucked up by his ill-advised latest tumble from a bronco).

And…? And if you keep reading, we’ll tell you not just which of them got a toe tag in Sunday’s Season 4 premiere doubleheader, but we’ll also go through all the highlights of “Half the Money” and “Phantom Pain.”

The fourth season of the streaming service will premiere on March 28. It comes after the Kevin Costner-led western drama’s finale on Paramount Network drew 9.3 million total viewers on live+same day.

The Dutton family, led by John Dutton, owns the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, and the series is produced by 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Yellowstone Season 4 premiered on the Paramount Network on Sunday, Nov. 7, with back-to-back episodes.

Anyone with a cable membership may watch it on TV Land, CMT, Pop TV, and their respective websites.

Trailer

The trailer confirmed that patriarch John Dutton survived the shooting in the action-packed episode, which is not surprising given Kevin Costner’s presence on the show. Take a look at the video below.

The Cast of Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1

The cast of Yellowstone Season 4 will include several returning cast members as well as some newcomers.

• Kevin Costner in the role of John Dutton

• Kelly Reilly in the role of Beth Dutton

• Ryan Bingham in the role of Walker

• Ian Bohen in the role of Ryan

• Cole Hauser in the role of Rip

• Ethan Lee in the role of Ethan

Teeter is played by Jennifer Landon.

• Jake Ream in the role of Jake

• Denim Richards in the role of Colby

• Lloyd Pierce is played by Forrie J. Smith.

The cast for Yellowstone Season 4 has been confirmed. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.

Each episode of Yellowstone, throughout all seasons, has its own title. Yellowstone Season 1 premiered on June 20th, 2018, and consists of nine episodes.

Season 2 premiered on June 19, 2019, and consists of ten episodes. Season 3 premiered on June 21, 2020, and it likewise features ten episodes.

Will There Be a Fifth Season of Yellowstone?

Cole Hauser, who plays Rip, stated in March 2021 that Yellowstone season 5 has already been greenlit: “Season 5 is going to be fantastic. I can’t say too much about how we closed season four because I don’t want to give too much away, but I believe the viewers will be pleasantly surprised.”

In January 2022, Executive Producer David Glasser stated that filming for Yellowstone season 5 will begin in May and that new episodes would debut in the Fall (Autumn) of that year.

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, has released a prequel called 1883 (here’s how to watch 1883 online from anywhere). Fans will also be treated to a spin-off titled 6666, which is the name of Sheridan’s Texas ranch. The plot summary for 6666 is as follows:

“No ranch in America is more immersed in the history of the West than the 6666, which was founded while Comanches still ruled West Texas.

The 6666, which covers an entire county and is still in operation as it was two centuries ago, is a location where the rule of law and the laws of nature collide in a place where the most dangerous thing one can do is the next thing…

The number 6666 is associated with the ruthless pursuit of the world’s best horses and animals, as well as the birth and development of world-class cowboys.”

Conclusion

Yellowstone’s fourth season may have ended earlier this year, but fans of the neo-western may look forward to a new season now that the series has been renewed by Paramount Network for Season 5.

The most recent episode finished on a high note, promising more heart-pounding drama centered on the Dutton family in the coming season.

Yellowstone received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Drama Ensemble in January, one of the two top awards given out by SAG.

Twenty-one actors from the show were nominated, including Kevin Costner, all of the Dutton kids, and series co-creator Taylor Sheridan, who also appears on the show as a guest star.

The SAG Awards were held on February 27, and while the cast of Succession won the award, the nomination was nonetheless significant.

What happened to Jimmy on ‘Yellowstone’?

John finds Jimmy in the hospital, alive and having psychical therapy while he recovers from being briefly paralyzed, halfway through the Season 4 opener. Phew! During the Yellowstone Season 4 premiere, fans got their first genuine look at Yellowstone: 1883 star Tim McGraw’s James Dillard Dutton.

Does anyone survive the Yellowstone assassins?

The Yellowstone team has defeated the disguised assassins by the time the title sequence plays, but it’s unclear whether John, Kayce or Jimmy have survived. Early Dutton settlers meet up with a group of Native Americans who have established a camp on their newly-claimed land in 1893, according to the episode.

What happened to John in Yellowstone?

He’s met by a hospital bed and a cheery nurse after an ambulance journey home, both of which are out of place with the Yellowstone aesthetic. John hastily dismisses the medical equipment and personnel before sitting down with Beth to discuss the attack’s aftermath, still unsure of what happened and what was taken from him.