Yasuke Season 2: What Should We Expect When Season 2 is Released?

Netflix broadcast the first season of the unusual anime “Yasuke” on April 29, 2021. The novel’s main character, the first African samurai, was based on a true historical individual. According to multiple historical records, Yasuke landed in Japan from Africa on July 25, 1579.

He served Japanese Daimy Lord Oda Nobunaga until 1582 when he was murdered by a traitorous general. Yasuke is said to have fled into exile after that terrible event, but we do not know what happened next in his life. He most likely originated from Mozambique.

The Netflix animated series “Yasuke” retells the samurai’s story by placing him in 16th-century Japan with magic, robots, and other challenges. In the six episodes of the first season, which take place after the death of Nobunaga, wicked forces strive to topple medieval Japan.

Yasuke desires to terminate his violent career as a samurai, but he is forced to protect a young girl named Saki who possesses magical powers and is, therefore, a target.

There are already several “Yasuke” fans, and many of them want to see more. What is currently known about a prospective second season of “Yasuke”?

Yasuke Season 2 Cast

The original version of “Yasukeoriginal” is presented in English; however, the show has been dubbed and localized into German, Spanish, French, and Japanese. The voice of the primary character is provided by LaKeith Stanfield, who has been nominated for an Academy Award.

Takehiro Hira gives the performance of Oda Nobunaga, Maya Tanida gives the performance of Saki, Ming-Na Wen gives the performance of Natsumaru, and Don Donahue gives the performance of Abraham, and Paul Nakauchi gives the performance of Morisuke.

Depending on how the story develops throughout the second season, there could be a number of characters who appear in both seasons. It is anticipated that Saki, who is played by Tanida, would also make a comeback at some time in the future, and Yasuke will be depicted by Stanfield when he returns to the show.

In the first season of “Yasuke,” several of the characters, including Nobunaga, Natsumaru, and the Daimyo, a witch who is considered to be one of the primary antagonists of the show and whose voice is provided by Amy Hill, passed away. It’s impossible to predict what will occur in an anime, but it seems unlikely that these characters will be back for Season 2.

In “Yasuke” Season 2, in addition to those that appeared in the first season, there will be some brand-new characters. This is because the anime industry is growing all the time.

Yasuke Season 2 Plot

The first season of “Yasuke” lays the groundwork for a great deal of the narrative threads that will be carried over into subsequent seasons. Yasuke is capable of protecting Saki and keeping her safe from the Daimyo, who is interested in Saki’s powers. The Daimyo cautions Saki that despite the fact that everything seems to be going well, her abilities will continue to grow, and eventually, she won’t be able to exert any control over them at all.

Her primary purpose is to further her authority while also wreaking disaster on the world. Yasuke has left Saki alone in her village, but this ominous warning may be a sign that they will be reunited as adults. This is because Saki’s power is spiraling out of control, and Yasuke is the only one who can bring it under control.

In the scene that comes after the credits, there’s a chance that another story will be continued. Yasuke carries the blade of his slain comrade Natsumaru, who he was forced to slaughter in the heat of combat. He follows down Natsumaru’s brother in order to retrieve the sword that his sister used to commit suicide with, but he does not ask him who was responsible for her death.

It is possible that the brother will become a more important figure in the story in the future if he discovers the truth and continues to look for Yasuke. It’s possible that this scene will also offer Yasuke and Natsumaru the resolution they require.

Yasuke’s story takes place after the historical figure depicted in the show went into exile, and very little is known about what happened to him after that point in time. Because the first season of “Yasuke” developed such a vast world, the second season of the anime can be anything the writers want it to be. As a direct consequence of this, the writers have virtually unrestricted creative license with regard to the character.

Yasuke Season 2 Release Date

At this time, it is unknown whether or not there will be a second season of “Yasuke.” There are a lot of compelling arguments for Netflix to keep airing the show, including the fact that it has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 91 percent. Both critics and audiences had positive things to say about the show, and it was a huge step forward for the diverse representation of characters in anime.

If Netflix rapidly renews “Yasuke” for a second season, it is possible that it will be made available within the next year and a half. The amount of time it takes to produce an episode of live-action television vs an episode of animated television is directly proportional to how well-organized and efficient the team of writers and animators is.

In addition, as was the case with the shows that came before it, it’s probable that Netflix planned for further episodes. In that case, it’s possible that production on the second season of “Yasuke” has already begun and that it’ll be available sooner rather than later.

Yasuke Season 2 Trailer

The official season 2 trailer has yet to be released because Yasuke has not yet obtained the green light for a new season. You can kill time by watching the official season 1 trailer right here instead. You may watch the anime series right now on Netflix if you haven’t already.

Conclusion

Yasuke, an original action and fantasy anime series, is expected to make its debut on Netflix in the spring of 2022 or 2023, according to those with knowledge of the matter. The show’s creator even made an appearance in his own creation, Cannon Busters.

After a great deal of work, the television series Yasuke has been airing for a considerable amount of time. It was announced for the first time in 2018 and did not premiere until three years later. LeSean Thomas exerted a great deal of effort into making the show a reality.