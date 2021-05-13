Xiaomi will not be on the U.S. investment block. The court found the Trump administration’s siege unsubstantiated

A few months ago, by the decision of the Donald Trump administration, Xiaomi was added to the US investment block list. This means that US companies cannot invest their funds in the company in question. The reason for the siege was to refer to Siomi as a communist military organization. The company did not agree to such allegations and applied to the court to decide the case. The office suspended this decision, but we now had to wait until the final. The Chinese technology company has won the “controversy” and its investment block will be completely removed from the list. While this is undoubtedly good news, Siomi should be aware of the lifting of sanctions in the future.

Xiaomi will not be on the U.S. investment block. The company continued its lawsuits in court. The company complied with the huge request so that US companies are now free to invest in the company’s solutions.

During the Donald Trump administration, it became the subject of suspicion and accusations that Chinese companies were spying for the military. It was severely affected by Hawaii, which was blacklisted by the US Department of Commerce. This represents a direct barrier to collaboration with US companies, with the result that Google services have disappeared from the brand’s smartphones. The attractiveness of the devices in non-Chinese markets has been significantly affected. It seemed for a moment that Siomi might face a similar fate. The difference, however, is that the company initially found itself on the list of investment blockades.

Xiaomi has vehemently denied allegations that it is a communist Chinese company cooperating with the military. The case went to court, and today we know that the company did not share the opinion of the Donald Trump administration. I don’t want to intentionally cause tension, but keep in mind that the whole situation may change with less confidence for Shyami over time. I would even risk the study that the US administration is very capricious when it comes to Chinese economic institutions.

