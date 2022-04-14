Wotakoi Season 2: Is Wotakoi Getting a Second Season?

Wotakoi Season 2-While the popularity of anime and manga continues to grow, the most popular series are those that focus on youth, particularly when it comes to slice-of-life series, which are becoming increasingly popular.

When adult people are depicted in “Wotakoi: Love Is Difficult for Otaku,” they are done so in a way that makes them relatable to Otaku. In 2014, Fujita published the first chapter of “Wotakoi,” a webcomic that was still a work in progress.

Approximately a year later, Ichijinsha began publishing the manga in print form as part of Comic Pool, a joint publication of the two businesses. There has even been a live-action film adaptation of the novel. The anime’s opening sequence also sparked a fad for TikTok dancing, which continues to this day.

An office full of otaku serves as the scene for this Japanese television drama series. While Narumi is not working, she enjoys drawing and reading yaoi doujinshi in her spare time. Because Narumi’s partner, Hirotaka, is a passionate gamer, she is free to be herself without worrying about being rejected.

In addition to being a manga and anime aficionado, Kamakura also enjoys spending his spare time reading and watching television shows and movies. Nao, Hirotaka’s younger brother, becomes increasingly interested in video games and pop culture after becoming friends with the quiet Kou.

Who Is in the Wotakoi Season 2 Cast?

The show tends to focus on the six key characters without introducing anyone else to the otaku community, thus no new characters are expected to join the cast in the near future. There’s a strong probability the previous season’s voice actors will return.

The anime will feature a variety of voice performers, including:

Arisa Date as Narumi Momose

Kent Ito as Hirotaka Nifuji

Miyuki Sawashiro as Hanako Koyanagi

Tomokazu Sugita as Joseph Joestar

Yuki Kaji as Naoya Nifuji

Aoi Yki (Iris in Pokemon) as Kou

There has been no indication on whether “Wotakoi” will be dubbed in English anytime soon. Amazon would have the last word on whether or not this happened because they have exclusive distribution rights in the United States.

Wotakoi Season 2 Release Date

The release date for the anime’s second season is still a mystery. A 4.8-star rating based on 451 reviews makes the show one of Amazon Prime’s most popular offerings.

Solace for many critics was found in their geekiness, particularly those who were of the same age as the protagonists Manga has been a significant success in addition to its popularity (it did grow from a webcomic to a full-blown publication, after all). More than 10 million physical and digital copies have been printed as of August 2020 according to Crunchyroll.

If a second season is announced, it will come as no surprise. A pandemic and animation’s lengthy development process may delay the release of the film for another year or two. If you want to know what happens to your favorite characters in the second season of “Wotakoi,” you’ll have to either read the original tankobon volumes or watch the first season again and makeup stories about their futures.

Wotakoi Season 2 Plot

A new season will almost certainly begin where the last one concluded. When Nao discovers that Kou is a female in one of the OVAs, she and Kou are able to accept the news and even go on a date, prompting them to reflect on their previous relationship. Volumes five through eight of the manga could be adapted if the second season and its OVAs have the same amount of episodes and OVAs as the first.

To put it another way, fans can expect a hot spring-themed episode, Narumi’s first attempt at cosplay, Nao and Kou’s blossoming romance, and, of course, Kabakura proposing to Hanako when she misplaces her most valued possession: the matching necklace he gave her in high school. This story will be filled with nerdiness, misunderstandings, and, most importantly, love.