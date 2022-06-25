‘Wonder Woman’ Camille Vasquez saves a ‘Elderly’ aircraft passenger’s Life

Camille Vasquez is once again making headlines, and this time it’s for the best reasons possible!

Camille’s Security Removed his Apple watch

Internet users praise the attorney, and flight attendants refer to her as a “miracle lady” as she attends to a passenger who is experiencing a medical emergency at an altitude of 40,000 feet above sea level.

According to TMZ, Vasquez was flying on American Airlines from Los Angeles to New York when a man in his 70s collapsed to the ground as he walked past her bodyguard. The incident took place on the plane.

While other flight attendants called for help, Camille jumped right in to assist the man.

“According to some of the other passengers, Camille made contact with her brother-in-law, who is a physician, and he began directing her through a series of processes to determine whether the man had had a brain bleed or a heart attack as a result of the accident.

“In order to check the passenger’s heart rate, Camille’s security removed his Apple watch.

Camille Vasquez Performs a Selfless Act

“Camille received two bottles of champagne and Merlot as a gift from one of the flight attendants, who also referred to her as “wonder woman.” The aircraft made a U-turn and returned to LAX “The news source also says.

Camille Vasquez performs a selfless act by preventing the death of an “elderly” passenger on the plane: ‘Wonder Woman’

