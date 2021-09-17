Wonder Woman 1984 – GAL GADOT Biggest Career Flop.

Gal Gadot is back with the new wonder women series. This time she is not just an actor but also a co-producer.

She is also known as Diana Prince, is one of the most dynamic of DC’s mainstay comic characters, but you’d never know it watching Wonder Woman 1984.

This sequel had almost everything going for it. Its empathetic predecessor was likely the most beloved and critically successful of the slate of beleaguered DC Comics films.

People thought its time-skipping story offered a way to expand the superhero genre’s usual plot beats — which was desperately needed — and arrived buoyed by an excellent cast.

The cast of Wonder woman 1984

Gal Godot as Diana prince

Lilly Aspell r eprises her role as young Diana from the 2017 film.

as eprises her role as young Diana from the 2017 film. Chris Pin e as Steve Trevor:

as Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva / Cheetah:

Robin Wrigh t as Antiope:

as t as Antiope: Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta: The queen of Themyscira and Diana’s mother.

Trailer and movie release date

The movie was released on 25 December 2020, in the original language English. The trailer was released earlier but it wasn’t good as compared to Gal Gadot movies.

Wonder woman 1984 Rating:

According to rotten tomatoes, the rating was 59% Genre: Adventure, Action, Fantasy

Adventure, Action, Fantasy Original Language: English

English Director Patty Jenkins

Patty Jenkins Producer: Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Stephen Jones

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Stephen Jones Writer:

Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns, David Callaham

Wonder woman 1984 Release Date (Theaters): Dec 25, 2020, Wide

Dec 25, 2020, Wide Release Date (Streaming): Dec 25, 2020

Dec 25, 2020 How much did Wonder Woman make 1984?

Box Office (Gross USA): $46.5M

$46.5M Runtime: 2h 31m

2h 31m Distributor Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures Production Co: DC Comics, Warner Bros., DC Entertainment, Atlas Entertainment, The Stone Quarry

DC Comics, Warner Bros., DC Entertainment, Atlas Entertainment, The Stone Quarry Sound Mix: Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos Aspect Ratio: Scope (2.35:1)

Scope (2.35:1) View the collection DC Extended Universe

What is wonder woman 1984 PLOT?

In Patty Jenkins’s candy-colored rendition of the ’80s, 1984’s Diana (Gal Gadot) finds herself lonely and isolated — both by choice and circumstance.

As she begins to develop a friendship with a co-worker named Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig).

Why did Wonder Woman get weaker?

Diana’s life as both a museum curator and undercover superhero is disrupted by the arrival.

News

described as a magic rock. At first, it unknowingly grants Diana her great desire: to see Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) returned to life (sort of).

The easily frazzled and comically clumsy Barbara gets some fringe benefits, too — she wishes upon the rock to be like Diana, suddenly achieving power and confidence beyond her wildest dreams.

Who is the villain in Wonder Woman 1984?

But things take a turn when wannabe oil tycoon Maxwell Lord (an over-the-top and preening Pedro Pascal) strolls into the story with rank ego and daddy issues.

Barbara — whose story as Cheetah is well told in Greg Rucka, Nicola Scott, and Liam Sharp’s run on the character that kicked off in 2016 — transforms from nascent friend to villain all too quickly.

Meanwhile, the magic rock ends up setting the stage for major global unrest (and a genuinely weird accounting of Middle East politics).

What has attracted me to this character over the years — the femininity of her mythos and how it emphasizes the maternal, how her strength is conveyed in both fight scenes and more emotional exchanges — feels poorly developed in this utter mess of a plot.

Superhero films too often rely on mystical items to fuel their narratives, but a magic rock that grants wishes like a gleaming monkey’s paw?

It’s hackneyed, as is the stilted dialogue that unravels the story, to begin with, starting with Diana’s voiceover outlining a thinly drawn exploration of her Amazon race.

It is so stilted that when Diana finally vaults into action against a darkened sky, using her glowing lasso to ride lightning bolts, I felt not an ounce of awe.

Sure, Gadot and Pine once again have charming chemistry, but his character’s return from the dead — in which he, basically, takes over some poor guy’s body — sparks more questions about the gaps in logic.

And then there’s their utter sexlessness, an especially damning reminder of the way this genre fails to take into account one of the most beautiful aspects of being human.

Instead, in 1984, Diana’s non-erotic yearning for Steve has become the entirety of her identity. Why?

She doesn’t miss her Amazon sisters, whom she can never see again, more? It’s been about 70 years and she still hasn’t moved on from Steve?

Will Wonder Woman be free on HBO Max?

Nope, it is not free on HBO Max and it lasted only for 31 days but you can watch it on amazon prime.

Is Wonder Woman 1984 good, What was the point of Wonder Woman 1984?

There’s something deeply sad and predictable about a female superhero so tied to a single man she’s willing to lose her powers for him.

Romance has the potential to be heartwarming and expansive in superhero stories, but here it just feels claustrophobic.

Jenkins, who brought a fresh eye to the fight choreography and stylings in the original Wonder Woman, seems now almost disenchanted with the world she’s helped bring to life.

It’s cheerfully lit, as the ’80s period demands, but it’s neither visually intriguing nor beautiful.

Wonder Woman 1984 overwhelms the senses, confusing largess with wonder.

The action is hobbled by poor blocking; a strange spatial dynamic makes it so that you’re never exactly sure where characters are in the space of the scene.

Especially egregious is an underwater sequence involving Barbara and Diana, in which Cheetah — who should feel fearsome — is undercut by uneven practical effects and chintzy CGI.

In close-ups throughout the movie, Cheetah’s face and body feel poorly thought out, conjuring not even a sliver of the feral prowess of the character.

In medium and long shots, particularly during a closing fight between the women, there’s profound weightlessness to the blows owing to how Cheetah’s body is framed.

How is Jenkins’s filmmaking?

There are a few cool touches to Jenkins’s filmmaking aesthetic — an intriguing spin on the invisible jet, Diana’s increased reliance on her lasso, her new ability to fly — but, overall, the promise of action sequence thrills feels unfulfilled.

It is a followed-up version of Wonder woman’s year 2017 film.

Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking Wonder Woman, which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office.

The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, and Stephen Jones are producing the film.

Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, and Wesley Coller are the executive producers.

Patty Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC.

Joining the director behind the scenes are several members of her Wonder Woman team, including director of photography Matthew Jensen, Oscar-nominated production designer Aline Bonetto (Amélie), and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (Topsy-Turvy).

Oscar-nominated editor Richard Pearson (United 93) is cutting the film. The music is by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk, The Lion King).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Atlas Entertainment.

Why is Wonder Woman in 1984 so bad?

Review

Perhaps its lopsided universe was not perfect; there were lackluster villains and a noticeable absence of racial diversity and sensuality, and the sequel had to contend with a significant jump from WWI-era Europe into early 1980s Washington, D.C.

But these issues were surmountable. Sadly, all that glittered in the franchise’s first outing is gone in Wonder Woman 1984.

The disappointing sequel highlights not only the dire state of the live-action superhero genre in the film but the dire state of Hollywood filmmaking as a whole.

How can I see Wonder Woman 1984?

Wonder Woman 1984 is available on Amazon Prime Video, VUDU, AppleTV (and more), and was the first new Warner Bros. movie to hit HBO Max. (It premiered simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day 2020, after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has since left the streaming service.

Did you guys like the movie?

https://youtu.be/psFf4KXJZoQ

