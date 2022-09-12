Wizkid Net Worth 2021: Is It Real That He Has a Personal Jet?

On July 16, 1990, Wizkid entered this world. Wizkid’s hometown is in Lagos, Nigeria. This is not his real name; it’s just Wizkid. Even though everyone calls him “Wizkid,” that is not his real name. Relatively few Westerners are aware that Nigeria is home to nearly as many Christians as Muslims. Population. While his mother’s family is Christian, Wizkid’s father is a Muslim man.

There’s a widespread misconception that all Africans live in abject poverty, but Wizkid came from a wealthy family. That’s why when Wizkid confessed to his parents about his desire to become a singer, they didn’t yell at him or cut him off from music; instead, they gave him the tools he needs to be directed in the right direction.

Wizkid’s career as a performer began when he was just 11 years old. Wizkid’s first public appearance was at the Church of his mother. He became well-known in the area and then began performing at gatherings. His first single, released when he was just 15 years old, became an instant sensation across the entire African continent.

In fact, it was a top download all over the globe. On the African continent, Wizkid collaborated with EME music, and that same company held a worldwide distribution contract for his music.

Career

In 2010, Wizkid released the single “Holla at Your Boy,” which quickly became a viral sensation and brought him widespread attention. Wizkid’s first studio album, titled “Superstar,” was released in 2011.

Fans and critics alike hailed that album as the best of 2012, and the Nigeria Entertainment Awards agreed.

Wizkid performed at London, England’s HMV Apollo in 2012, after gaining widespread recognition as a musician.

Wizkid released his second studio album, titled “Ayo,” in September 2014. It featured guest appearances from Tyga, Wale, and Akon. The remix of Akon’s “Don’t Dull” was Wizkid’s first international collaboration.

The single “One Dance” off Drake’s album Views is largely responsible for his breakthrough in the United States. In fifteen different countries, that song topped the charts.

A year after signing a multi-album deal with RCA Records, Wizkid released his third studio album, “Sounds from the Other Side,” featuring contributions from Chris Brown and Drake. The album has five tracks, and the single “Come Closer” features Drake.

Wizkid appeared on “Checklist,” a song by Normani and Calvin Harris, that reached number one on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart in 2018.

Wizkid won a Grammy for Best Music Video the following year thanks to his appearance in Beyoncé’s music video for the single “Brown Skin Girl.” Wizkid surpassed 2Baba as the most-streamed Nigerian artist on Spotify in February 2021.

Wizkid Net Worth

His unique voice has made him a household name. His eccentric lyrical style has made him famous. His natural charm has made him a star. Wizkid is the topic at hand. Wizkid, the best Nigerian musician in the world, is worth $7 million. The most popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is estimated to be worth around $7 million by various online resources (including Wikipedia, Forbes, and IMDB).

As we have established, Wizkid is worth $7,000,000 USD. Wizkid’s musical accomplishments have given him access to such a wide circle of contacts. Wizkid’s music career has netted him over $7 million. To this day, he remains one of the most famous R&B artists in Africa and all of Africa is familiar with his name. His reputation as one of the most successful R&B artists of his time has led to claims that he is among the wealthiest musicians alive today. No way can we verify that claim.

Personal Life

Wizkid has been linked to a number of women before settling down with his current spouse, including Oluwanishola Ogudugu, Binta Diamond Diallo, Justine Skye, Jada Pollock, and others.

Wizkid is presently dating fellow Nigerian music superstar Tiwa Savage. Besides his daughter, Wizkid also has three sons from previous relationships.

Car Collection

Wizkid has amassed a sizable collection of high-end automobiles and other expensive toys over the years. Detailed below is Wizkid’s collection of automobiles.

With its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the top-of-the-line Bentley Continental GT Convertible can reach 100 km/h in under 4 seconds. The car will set you back $260,000.

can reach 100 km/h in under 4 seconds. The car will set you back $260,000. One of the most expensive vehicles in Wizkid’s garage is a Lamborghini Urus, which he purchased for around $300,000.

which he purchased for around $300,000. The third-ranked Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is one of the world’s most expensive SUVs at $156,450.

is one of the world’s most expensive SUVs at $156,450. The Porsche Cayenne ranked fourth, can be had for around $180,800. The No. 5 BMX X6 costs $110,000 and is the final vehicle in his collection.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much is Wizkid Worth in 2021?

The estimated value of WizKid’s fortune as of August 2022 is $4,000,000.

Approximately How Many Us Dollars is Wizkid Worth?

As of right now, Wizkid is worth about $30 million USD or N12. Totaling 5 Billion Naira. As of 2018, he had a net worth of around $20 million, placing him at #4 on Forbes’ list of Africa’s wealthiest musicians.

Does Wizkid Own a Private Jet?

From the beginning of his fame, Wizkid has been spotted using private jets to get around. Segun Demurem, Wizkid’s former boss, has been instrumental in the whizkid’s ability to make a living with a private jet. Wizkid’s pals have hopped on board his private planes with him more than once.

Summary

