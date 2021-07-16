With higher temperatures in the United States, the bear family enters the lake with bathrooms

On 7/15/2021 9:57 pm

One of nature’s greatest common sense is distant bears that want to stay away from humans, but a mother bear violated the rule of trying to keep three cubs cool during a walk in Southern Lake Tahoe, California, USA. Four bears were seen entering a lake with dozens of baths.

The case took place last Sunday (11/7) and went viral on social media. On June 29 a family of identical bears was spotted in the same lake. Bears belong to the genus Black bears, Primary in the United States and Canada.

Heat wave

According to the ABC 7 news channel, the area has been affected by heat waves, with thermometers averaging 32.2 degrees. It is important to remember that July marks the summer in the Northern Hemisphere, and this year, in particular, the temperature is higher than normal.

On June 28, regions across the northwest of Canada and the United States recorded historic temperatures, which led to the closure of the Covit-19 vaccine schools and clinics and the postponement of qualifying for the Olympics.

The two largest cities in the northwest of the United States, Portland (Oregon) and Seattle (Washington State), are generally known for their cold and humid climate, with temperatures peaking in the early 1940s.

Portland Airport recorded 46.1 ° C at noon on Monday (after 44.4 ° C on Sunday), while Seattle recorded 41.6 C, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).