Winter storm warnings issued Wednesday; Heavy snow is expected – CBS Baltimore

Baltimore (WJZ) – Much of Maryland will be under winter storm warnings and winter storm clocks starting Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the following districts starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday and ending Thursday morning:

Allegany

Baltimore

Carol

Garrett

Washington

Meanwhile, winter storm monitoring has been provided for the following districts from 7 a.m. Wednesday to Thursday morning:

Baltimore City

Cecil

Harford

Howard

Montgomery

The wind will blow at 40 mph at Nor Easter, causing some snow to blow.

How much snow falls?

Baltimore North and West, 6-12 inches or more of snow. Those parts of the state will have high snowfall and low mixed rainfall.

Areas with Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Interstate 95 are in the 4-6 inch range, with a lower east coast. I-95 acts as a dividing line between heavy and low snowfall levels.

Those numbers are not set in stone; A change of system for a few miles can lead to changes in the amount of snow. It all depends on how hot the air moves and how much rain falls.

The storm will lead to more snow than the 2019-2020 winter; Officially, Baltimore saw less than two inches of snow last winter!

When does the snow fall?

Beginning Wednesday morning, the scales may begin to fly, with heavy snow moving later.

In Baltimore, scales are expected to begin flying at 2 p.m., with highs expected from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday.

It will snow by early Thursday morning.

Baltimore city officials are due to provide an update on the city’s snow arrangements Tuesday afternoon.

Some light snow fell in the north and west of Baltimore on Monday. That rainfall has drained out of the area.

Stay updated with Latest forecast By downloading WJZ Weather Application.