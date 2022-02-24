Windy City Rehab Season 3: Details You Need To Know Right Now!

Windy City Rehab is an American reality television series developed by Paul Abbott and produced by Bonanza Productions, John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and Showtime Networks.

It premiered on Showtime Networks in the United States on January 1, 2008. Alison Victoria and Donovan Eckhardt are the stars of the program. The premiere episode of Windy City Rehab aired on HGTV on January 1, 2019. The first two seasons of the show have already concluded. The series currently has a 6.5 out of 10 IMDb rating, which is based on the votes of 160 different users.

About: Windy City Rehab Season 3

Alison Victoria goes from recreating house focal points to refurbishing complete homes. The former “Kitchen Crashers” star tackles her dream career of flipping properties in Chicago. It’s a good thing she’s good at business because she’s spending a fortune on antique fixer-uppers in historic areas and must attract high-end purchasers or risk losing money.

Alison restores these properties with her head contractor Donovan Eckhardt, keeping as close to their history, architecture, and community roots as possible.

HGTV has commissioned nine more one-hour episodes of ratings darling Windy City Rehab. Windy City Rehab, starring designer and home remodeling specialist Alison Victoria, has racked up over 20 million views since season two premiered.

In the first five episodes of the season, Alison nearly lost it all. She overcame obstacles including permit delays and stop-work orders to execute stunning renovations of older properties.

At a crossroads in her life, Alison is resolved to stay in her hometown for the foreseeable future. And thus Alison will continue to rely on her expertise, strength, and fortitude to take on additional high-risk historic flip projects, large client initiatives, and dangerous real estate deals.

“Fans followed and supported Alison last year as she rebuilt her company refurbishing older buildings in Chicago,” said Betsy Ayala, HGTV’s senior vice president of programming and development. As she takes on some of the largest remodeling risks of her life, Alison’s perseverance and talent will shine in the upcoming episodes.

Release Date: Windy City Rehab Season 3

No, the third season of Windy City Rehab has not yet been renewed.

Windy City Rehab has not yet been officially renewed for a third season on HGTV. According to the most recently available information, the new season will premiere in February 2022. Although this seems that the series has been canceled, that is not the case.

According to reports, the program is on hiatus, and no date for the show’s next season has been set. As soon as further information becomes available, we will update this page. Subscribe to our newsletter below and participate in our discussion forums if you want to be alerted when season 3 premieres on TNT.

Plot: Windy City Rehab Season 3





Cast: Windy City Rehab Season 3





