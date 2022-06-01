Prince William and Kate Net Worth: How Rich Is the British Royal Family?

When you live at Kensington Palace, you know you’ve made it. When Prince Charles becomes king, though, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s riches will soar much higher.

When this occurs, Prince William will immediately succeed his father as Duke of Cornwall and will be entitled to the Duchy’s profits.

To give you an idea of how much money we’re talking about, the Duchy of Lancaster paid Prince Charles £20.5 million ($26.4 million) in profit in 2016. Every year, it’s like winning the lotto.

Read more: Venus Williams Net Worth 2022: What Is Venus Williams’ Net Worth in Terms of Money?

Willie Robertson Kids: Meet The Whole ‘Duck Dynasty’ Family!

Matt Gaetz Net Worth: The Facts Behind Matt Gaetz’s Net Worth

What Is the Combined Net Worth of William and Kate?

A decade has passed since their fairytale wedding, and it is reported that William and Kate have amassed a sizable fortune together. Their aggregate net worth is estimated to be over $50 million, according to a report by 2020 Guarantor Loans.

The 38-year-old prince has a net worth of about $40 million, the majority of which he got from his late mother Lady Diana, his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and the Duchy of Cornwall fund managed by his father Prince Charles.

Kate, on the other hand, maybe a “commoner,” but she comes from a wealthy family. Her net worth was around $7 million at the time when she was not linked with the royal family.

She went to work for her parents’ event management company, Party Pieces, after finishing her undergraduate studies. Carole Middleton, Kate’s mother, was an air hostess before starting the enterprise to spend more time with her family and children.

How Much Money Did Kate Middleton Have Before She Married Prince William?

Despite the fact that the Duchess of Cambridge was a commoner before marrying Prince William, she hails from a wealthy family. The Middletons operate Party Pieces, a prominent party supply company, and their combined net worth is around $50 million.

Before marrying Prince William in 2011, Kate worked for the family business. The value of the party firm is thought to have soared when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married, although the Middletons, like the royal family, keep their financial dealings private.

What Happened to Her Net Worth After She Became Duchess of Cambridge?

Sure, the duke and duchess have roughly the same net wealth as the Middletons. However, the Cambridges receive a stipend from the Duchy of Cornwall, so they aren’t depleting their vast savings account.

When K-Middy became the Duchess of Cambridge, her already substantial net worth grew dramatically.

What Is the Impact of Prince William’s Inheritance on Duchess Catherine’s Net Worth?

The Duke of Cambridge got a considerable sum of money from his late mother Princess Diana, in addition to Prince William’s and Middleton’s Duchy finances. On his 30th birthday, the Princess of Wales established a trust for her son, to which he was given access.

According to reports, Prince William’s trust held roughly $10 million (after taxes), as well as access to his mother’s large jewelry collection, which he shares with his brother, Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Cambridge, on the other hand, will be the one to enjoy the priceless diamonds.

Apartment in London

Kate and her sister Pippa lived luxuriously in a three-bedroom, two-story flat in London’s Chelsea area before starting their families and gaining royal status.

Their parents paid $963,000 for the condo in 2002 and sold it for $2.3 million in 2019. (Wow, that’s a nice profit.)

Since the apartment represented an investment in the Middleton sisters’ lifestyle, it’s possible that Pippa and Kate shared some of the benefits as they embarked on a new chapter in their lives.

Conclusion

We admire the royal family for a variety of reasons, one of which is their riches. Their lifestyles appear to be a dream, from the outfits to the jewelry, festivities, pageantry, and titles.

(Don’t we all wish to be fabulously wealthy?) A life of ultra-luxury does not come cheap, though, and the royals have assets that can last for days, years, or even centuries.

Their fortunes continue to rise, thanks in part to the fact that people who marry into the family tend to be well-off. On April 29, Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their wedding anniversary.

After years of courting, the royal couple married ten years ago at Westminster Abbey in London. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, according to sources, were college sweethearts who met at the University of St Andrews.