Why is Will Smith’s Deadshot not in the Suicide Squad? The movie, which was released on August 5th, has been a huge success. It made $135 million in its opening weekend and has already grossed over $300 million worldwide.

But there are some people who are disappointed with it for one reason or another. One of those reasons is that Will Smith’s character, Deadshot, isn’t in the film at all. What happened to him? Is he coming back for future movies?

There have been many theories about why he wasn’t included but nothing has been confirmed yet by Warner Bros., so we’re still waiting to find out more information about this issue.

Is Will Smith’s Deadshot Missing From the Suicide Squad? Is It Possible That He Has Betrayed the Team?

The visuals for The Suicide Squad don't include Deadshot, which is strange given that Will Smith plays the character. No, because he isn't in the film.

The Suicide Squad is set to premiere on HBO Max and in theaters next month. You’ll notice that Will Smith’s Deadshot is strangely absent from all of the promotional images. Why is that? Is Will Smith still under contract with Warner Bros or has he broken his ties with James Gunn? Well, here’s what happened.

In a recent interview, the film’s producer, Peter Safran, said that Will Smith would not be reprising his role in the sequel. In an interview with Empire, James Gunn revealed that Will Smith was originally intended to reprise his role as Deadshot in the sequel. However, due on to scheduling conflicts, this did not occur.

The Safran brothers made it clear during their interview with Collider that Stryver will be the main protagonist, even though Will Smith’s Deadshot was originally set to play a leading part.

It was reported that Idris Elba would replace Will Smith as Deadshot in the sequel, but this hasn’t happened. Instead, Elba has established his own identity, leaving space for Will Smith to reprise his role as Deadshot.

However, the sequel was directed by David Ayer, which resulted in a significantly lower box office performance than its predecessor. People absolutely despised the film!

This is the first time that James Gunn has directed a Marvel Studios film.

Gunn will also be returning to direct the third Guardians of the Galaxy film. He was initially dismissed by Disney for some previously-controversial tweets that had resurfaced, but he was later rehired.

He’ll be bringing the Huntsman character to life in a series of movies and TV shows for Warner Bros., beginning with The Lieutenant, which has his name on it. He’ll also be helming Peacemaker for HBO Max, a TV series based on John Cena’s Suicide Squad character.

The second season of the Suicide Squad was set to premiere on HBO Max and in theaters on 31st July, 2021.