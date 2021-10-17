After past hits like Succession and Game of Thrones, HBO’s Watchmen was one of the finest shows on television in 2019, continuing the network’s momentum. Showrunner Damon Lindelof and his team of writers set out to make a story that wasn’t a copy of the foundational work but instead carried on its heritage, as a so-called “remix” of the original comic written by Alan Moore and illustrated by Dave Gibbons.

Watchmen dealt with the menace of white supremacy in America (rather of the Cold War nuclear tensions of the comic), gathered a star-studded ensemble to play both new and familiar characters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, nearly 100 years after the Black Wall Street murder. While Lindelof did his best to tie everything together in a self-contained package, these nine Watchmen episodes did leave certain things unresolved and set the stage for more. A Season 2 appears to be doubtful, but let’s go down all the things we’ve heard regarding the possibilities for one nonetheless.

Will Watchmen return for second season?

The series Watchmen will be renewed for a second season. HBO programming head Casey Bloys told USA Today in early 2020 that the network is only interested in another chapter if creator Damon Lindelof is as well — which he isn’t. Lindelof told USA Today that he “had no interest in a second season” since he was able to complete the story, he wanted to with Season 1. “It would be hard to envision doing it without Damon engaged in some manner,” Bloys added, so while the program hasn’t been formally cancelled by HBO, it appears like fans will have to focus their hopes on Lindelof in order for the network to reconsider. Basically, it appears like they are waiting for him to come up with a new plan to make it work.

Bloys even told The Hollywood Reporter about it, stating, “Damon was thinking about what he wanted to do when we left off, and I’m following his lead. If he has an idea that excites him, I’m excited; if he wants to do something different, that’s what I’d want to do.”

However, Bloys tweeted a link to a Decider piece declaring the renewal still a possibility, which says a lot coming from him, because the news of the program maybe not returning made quite a stir. The HBO programming boss hasn’t completely dismissed the possibility of a second season, so don’t rule it out just yet. We’re all waiting for Lindelof to change his mind.

Watchmen’s popularity might set up a sequel!

People are interested in more than just the show. With 26 nominations, it was the most nominated series at the 2020 Emmys, and it went on to win 11 awards. Watchmen’s first nine episodes teased a second season with lots of unsolved mysteries and opportunity for more.

Although HBO appears to be interested in producing a second season, the show’s creator, Damon Lindelof, is not. Last year, even HBO’s president tweeted about it.

What could be the plot of Watchmen season 2?

Angela may find out if she inherits Dr. Manhattan’s abilities in a possible season 2. This may have a significant influence on Angela and the series as a whole. Her superhuman development might be the focus of Season 2. Dr. Manhattan’s death, on the other hand, might have a catastrophic effect on the globe.

Laurie (Jean Smart) joined the FBI when he and Laurie (Jean Smart) were apprehended performing vigilante activity. Dan was sentenced to jail. Laurie is obviously worried about him, and given the multiple Nite Owl allusions throughout the series and the discovery of his spacecraft in the season finale, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities for him to return in a future season.

Dan Dreiberg (Patrick Wilson), Laurie’s ex-husband, might possibly appear. It’s worth digging into this tale because Laurie definitely cares about him even after his spacecraft reaches its final destination. Adrian Veidt’s (Jeremy Irons) term could be coming to an end at this point. This appears to be the ideal time to bring justice to the situation. Wade’s confession has now been recorded in Robert Redford’s message. Laurie is also looking after Veidt.

Adrian Veidt’s (Jeremy Irons) crimes against humanity appear to have finally been exposed. Wade still has his audio confession (the message to Robert Redford), and now that Veidt is in Laurie’s custody, it could be time to bring him to justice and hold him accountable on Earth. As a result, we may witness a civilization dealing with the realization that the greatest existential threat it has ever faced is a lie.

But don’t get too enthralled with your speculations: HBO doesn’t appear to want anybody else to work on those individuals if Lindelof won’t. We’ll have to live with the near-perfect and mysterious finale of Watchmen Season 1 for the rest of our lives.

Conclusion

Considering all of the fan demands and hypotheses, it is obvious that a season without the creator will not be produced. It’s sure to be released at some point and will be just as excellent as, if not better than, the first. This might also imply that the first season was the only one available to fans, which is preferable than a hastily written screenplay that could completely change the plot.

You should watch the show if you haven’t already. If you’ve been a long-time fan and are looking forward to season 2, you may revisit it and marvel at its brilliance.

