Why Dr. Zakhary, Plastic Surgeon Is the Right Person for Your Procedure?

Cosmetic surgery is something that almost everyone has considered at some point or another. However, fear and uncertainty regarding the doctors as well as the procedure may have caused you to back out of the surgery. Well, now is the time to change your tune.

Here is what you need to know about Dr. Zakhary and how she is the surgeon for you!

She is Board Certified

Perhaps one of the greatest advantages of using the services of Dr. Zakhary, plastic surgeon is that she is American Board Certified with the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Now, what does this mean and why is it important?

Well, what a lot of people don’t realize is that technically any doctor or surgeon can claim to do plastic surgery as long as they have taken a few courses. As you can imagine, however, a few courses aren’t going to give these doctors the skill and experience to perfect various procedures and treatments.

With a board certified surgeon, though, the authoritative agency guarantees that the surgeon in question has received the proper training, has done numerous successful surgeries and procedures, and continues to educate themselves on their evolving field.

She is Highly Experienced in Her Field

As you might be aware, a nose job is probably one of the more complicated plastic surgeries. This is because there is so much to consider when changing the shape and design of someone’s nose. It is only truly experienced surgeons who can provide you with the result that you are looking for.

Well, this is precisely what Dr. Kristina Zakhary, Calgary nose plastic surgeon is. Not only has she been working in the cosmetic surgery field for over 15 years, but in this time, she has completed more than 2000 surgeries. This has given her all the experience that she needs to adapt her skills and techniques to each person that she is operating on. What’s more, it makes her more than equipped to tackle emergencies or other issues that may crop up.

To add to this, she continues to have hospital privileges. Not only does this show that she continues to work in her field but she also has the necessary access to medical personnel and equipment should the need arise.

She Has Won Awards for Her Work

Of course, while respect and accreditation from peers are important, it is just as key that Dr. Zakhary, plastic surgeon is also respected by her patients. And, there is plenty of proof that she is! She has won consumer awards many times, proving that her patients trust the work that she does.

This isn’t just because of her experience and skills, but also the transparency that she provides. Dr. Zakhary makes an effort to communicate with her patients, ensuring that they know precisely what to expect with every procedure and surgery. As such, they are far better equipped to deal with the results of their surgery.

There you have it – all the reasons that Dr. Zakhary, plastic surgeon is the perfect person to help carry out your cosmetic procedure. She has the skill, experience, support, and manner that can ensure that you get the results of your dreams.

Want to stay up to date on Health? Check out our Health category on newmagazinresearch.