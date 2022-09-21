Who was Sonu Sood’s Father? Check Everything About This Celebrity Here!

Shakti Sood was the father of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

Shakti Sagar Sood, the father of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, died of a heart attack on Sunday in Moga, Punjab. He was 77. According to a report in the Indian Express, Shakti Sood has had problems with her lungs for the past four years.

Sonu was with his father when he took his last breath. People say that the two of them were talking when Shakti Sood fell on the bed. The actor rushed his father to the hospital, but before he got there, the doctors said he was dead.

Sonu Sood, who lives in Mumbai, went back to his home state of Punjab to play in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) because his team, Punjab De Sher, had a match in Mohali.

His mother, Saroj Sood, had died eight years ago. A family member told Indian Express, “His father has had breathing problems for years, which is why he never agreed to move to Mumbai with Sonu. He liked staying in Punjab better.

Sonu was living alone after his mother died almost eight years ago. Sonu went to see him a lot. Sonu’s sisters Monika and Malvika are married. One is in Punjab, and the other is getting married overseas. On Tuesday, when the sisters arrive, the body will be burned.

Sonu Sood just got their ancestral home in Moga fixed up so that his mother could be happy.

Sonu told friends and family at his home on Monday that he still hadn’t gotten over the death of his mother, and that his father’s sudden death had broken him even more. “I’m in pieces. Sonu said, “I don’t have anything to say right now.”

On Tuesday, the actor’s wife Sonali and two sons will come to Moga for the funeral. Sonu went to Moga every year on October 4 for the barsi of his mother, Saroj Sood.

Who is Sonu Sood?

Sonu Sood was born in Moga, Punjab, on July 30, 1973, which makes him 49 years old as of 2022. Leo is his star sign.

He went to school at the Sacred Heart School in Moga.

Sonu worked for a short time at his father’s showroom in Moga after he finished the tenth grade. There, he learned how to spot different fabrics and how to sell them.

After that, he went to Nagpur and signed up to study Electronic Engineering at the Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering. Sood did well in school and college because he was smart. His friends told him to try modeling and acting when he was in his second year of college.

After he finished college, Sood moved to Mumbai and started modeling jobs there.

Sood worked at a private firm in South Mumbai during his first few years in Mumbai to pay for day-to-day costs. Before he became an actor, he was in the top 5 of the Grasim Mr. India contest.

Family & Caste

Sonu Sood comes from a family of Hindus.

Parents & Siblings

Shakti Sagar Sood, his father, was a business owner. Saroj Sood, his mother, was a teacher. He has an elder sister, Monika Sood (Scientist), and a younger sister, Malvika Sachar.

Malvika Sachar, his younger sister, joined the Indian National Congress on January 10, 2022. She did this in front of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Wife & Children

Sonu Sood and Sonali Sood are married. Ayaan Sood and Eshaan Sood are their two sons.

Career

Sonu Sood’s first role was as “Soumya Narayanan” in the Tamil movie “Kallazhagar,” which came out in 1999. In the next movie, “Hands Up!,” he played a bad guy. In the Bollywood movie “Shaheed-E-Azam,” which came out in 2002, he played the role of “Bhagat Singh.”

In the Bollywood movie “Yuva,” where he played Abhishek Bachchan’s brother, he became known to a lot of people.

In 2005, he was in the Telugu movie “Super,” which brought him a lot of attention. After that, he was in a lot of Telugu movies, such as “Athadu,” “Ashok,” “Arundhati,” “Ek Niranjan,” and “Shakti.”

“Aashiq Banaya Apne,” “Dabangg,” “Happy New Year,” “Gabbar Is Back,” and “Simmba” are some of his most well-known Bollywood movies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the Father of Sonu Sood?

The “Dabangg” star also posted an old photo of his late father, Shakti Sagar Sood, along with the note. Sonu’s father died of a heart attack on February 7, 2016, in Punjab. In the same year, he named his production company “Shakti Sagar Productions” after his father.

What is Sonu Sood’s Source of Income?

Sonu is an actor, but he is also a producer. His production company is called “Shakti Sagar productions,” which is also the name of his father. Sonu makes a lot of money from this company. He makes a lot of money from brand endorsements and TV ads. Sonu’s fee for each brand endorsement is between 1 and 2 Crore INR.

How Much Does Sonu Sood Charge for a Movie?

Media reports say that Sonu has a net worth of about Rs 131 crore, which is about 17 million dollars. Brand endorsements are a big part of his income. Each movie costs him about Rs 2 crore, and he owns a production company called Shakti Sagar.

