Who was Raju Srivastav? All The Things You Need To Know Today!

Satya Prakash Srivastava, also known as Raju Shrivastav, dies at the age of 58. He was a famous comedian, actor, and politician. On September 21, 2022, he took his last breath. On August 10, he had a major heart attack while working out.

After coming in third place on the popular comedy show Laughter Challenge Season 2, the actor became one of the most popular comedians in the entertainment business. After that, he became a well-known figure in the world of comedy.

Find out about Raju Shrivastava's life, his heart attack, his career, his family, his net worth, and much more in this article.

Raju Srivastav Biography

All of Raju Shrivastava’s fans were shocked when he suddenly got sick with a heart problem on August 10, 2022. After he had an attack, the comedian, actor, and politician was taken to AIIMS, Delhi. He was working out at the gym when he felt a pain in his chest that was bad for his health.

He passed out. He was taken to the hospital right away. He has been using a ventilator ever since. Now, major news sources say that his brain has also been hurt in some way. His health seems to be getting better over time, and people all over the country pray for him. Raju Shrivastava became well-known after he was seen on Season 3 of the Laughter Challenge.

His acts were funny, and his sense of humor came through very strongly in his excellent writing. After that, Raju went on to become known as one of the best comedians in the country. His wit and jokes were so funny that they just made people love him.

Later, he played important comic roles in many movies, including Tezab, Mai Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Bombay to Goa, Firangi, and many others. Shrivastava is a well-known politician as well.

The Career of Gajodhar Bhaiya

Raju Shrivastav became a well-known name after the comedy show Laughter Challenge made him a huge star. He came in third place, and his performance as Gajodhar Bhyia was praised.

That’s when Shrivastava’s career started to go in a great direction. Before he was on the third season of Laughter Challenge, he was on the popular TV shows Dekh Bhai Dekh, Tea Time Manoranjan, and Shaktiman.

He was already working as an actor professionally because he had small parts in movies like Tezaab, Mainey Pyaar Kiya, Abhay, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Mai Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, and others.

After Laughter Challenge made him famous in 2005, he got jobs on shows like Bigg Boss, Comedy Circus, Laugh India Laugh, Nach Baliye, The Kapil Sharma Show, and many more. He was a well-liked TV host and comic.

In movies, his small but memorable roles, like Anthony Gonsalves in Bombay to Goa and Firangi, won over audiences. The Indian audience always likes his smile and how innocent his acts are. But he also upset the Pakistani audience when he made jokes about Dawood Ibrahim and terrorism in Pakistan.

In 2010, he began to get threats from many Pakistanis. He stopped doing things that would upset any country or political power and became very religious about what he did.

Raju Srivastav Net Worth

Raju Srivastav is so well-known and has done so well in his career. Raju Srivastav has become very well-known. If you are one of the people who want to know how much Raju Srivastav is worth, here it is. From what we know, Raju Srivastav has a net worth of about $1.5 million.

Raju Shrivastava’s Early Life

Raju Shrivastava was born Satya Prakash Srivastava on December 25, 1963, to a middle-class family in Kanpur, where he grew up. Ramesh Chandra Shrivastava, his father, was a well-known poet in the area who went by the pen name Balai Kaka.

Raju was born into very traditional culture in Uttar Pradesh, but he had artistic roots because he was a great mimic. At first, he mostly imitated his teachers at school, which made his friends laugh.

He looked into his talent much more, and in the end, he wrote and did stand-up comedy. He worked hard and finally made it to the Laughter Challenge stage.

When that happened, he got the credit he really deserved. Raju Shrivastav is also known as Gajodhar Bhiya because he used to play a very funny and interesting character with the same name.

Raju Shrivastav’s Personal Life

Raju Shrivastav’s love life is also one of the most interesting stories about comedians that can be told on film. He met his current wife, Shikha, at the wedding of his older brother. He fell in love as soon as he saw her. Then he started looking into it and found out that Shikha is the cousin of his sister-in-law.

He would come up with reasons to go to Shikha’s home in Etawah. He never really told her how much he loved her, and he moved to Mumbai to become a successful comedian. When he was able to take care of himself financially, he decided to write Shikha a letter.

He asked about her and found out that she is getting married. He talked to his family, and they asked her family to marry him. Shikha never said out loud how she felt. Still, she married Raju because her family was happy with his money and realized that he really loves her.

It took him 12 years to be with the person he loved the most. They got married on July 1, 1993, and now have two children, Antara and Ayushman, whom they are very proud of.

