Who Was Rajiv Kapoor? Know All About Rajiv Kapoor Here!

Rajiv Kapoor was an actor, producer, and director of Indian movies. He was Raj Kapoor’s youngest son. Raj Kapoor was an Indian actor and producer who was known for his work.

Biography

Rajiv Kapoor was born in Mumbai on August 25, 1962. At the time of his death, he was 58 years old. His sign of the zodiac is Virgo. He went to school at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour School in the Mumbai neighborhood of Chembur.

Career

In the 1983 Hindi movie “Ek Jaan Hain Hum,” he played the role of Vikram Saxena for the first time.

He was in a few Hindi movies, including “Mera Saathi,” “Ram Teri Ganga Maili,” “Angaarey,” “Hum To Chale Pardes,” and “Naag Nagin” (1989).

He worked as an executive producer and editor on Hindi movies like “Henna” (1991) and “Prem Granth” (1996). He was also a producer on “Aa Ab Laut Chalen” (1999). He also directed the well-known Hindi movie Prem Granth (1996). “Zimmedar” was the last movie he was in (1990).

Family & Caste

He was born to a family of Punjabi Khatris.

Parents & Siblings

Rajiv was born into the well-known Bollywood family of Kapoors.

His grandfather was the famous Indian actor Prithviraj Kapoor, and his grandmother was the actress Ramsarni Mehra.

Raj Kapoor, who has since died, was a famous Indian actor and director. Krishna Kapoor is the name of his mother. Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were both actors who worked in Hindi movies. Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain were his two sisters.

Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor, who were both well-known Indian actors, were his uncles. Rajiv was the uncle to Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain.

Relationships, the Wife, and the Kids

After dating for two years, he married the Indian architect Aarti Sabharwal in 2001. Rajiv’s father did not like that his son was getting married. His marriage didn’t last long. In 2003, he and his wife split up. He was linked to Indian actresses like Divya Rana and Nagma after his divorce. The two people don’t have any kids.

Facts About Rajiv Kapoor

His name when he was born was Virgoan Rajiv. He was thought to be Raj Kapoor’s least popular son, according to reports.

Chimpu was what his family and friends used to call him.

According to some reports, Raj Kapoor wanted to put Rajiv in a movie called “Bus Conductor” in 1981, but the project was put on hold.

In the Hindi movie “Ram Teri Ganga Maili” (1985), he did some daring things with the Indian actress Mandakini. These scenes got a lot of bad press. Some people say that he was mad at his father because the lead actress in the movie Mandakini got more attention after the movie was a hit.

He and his brother Rishi Kapoor were on an episode of the English talk show "Rendezvous with Simi Garewal."

In 1996, he was making a TV show called “Shaadi Ka Season,” but it was never shown.

He was seen drinking a lot of alcohol at parties. After getting drunk once, he caused trouble on a flight.

He said in an interview that he had seen the 1970 Hindi movie “Mera Naam Joker” more than 150 times.

He liked the food and liked to eat things that weren't vegetarian.

How Did Rajiv Kapoor Die?

On February 9, Rajiv Kapoor died suddenly of a heart attack at his home in Mumbai.

He was taken to Inlaks Hospital in Chembur, but when they got there, they said he was dead.

He was 58.

After a small family funeral, the actor’s body was burned.

One of India’s biggest stars, Ranbir Kapoor’s nephew, and his girlfriend, the British actress Alia Bhatt, were among the people who came to pay their respects.

Sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor, who is also an actor, told her fans on Instagram that there won’t be a “chautha” public funeral for Covid.

In a statement, the family said, “Due to the current pandemic, there will be no chautha for the late Mr. Rajiv Kapoor because it would be unsafe.”

“May the Lord give his soul peace. The whole Raj Kapoor family shares in your sadness.

On social media, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “Devastated!! One of my favourite people in the world died, which was a big loss for the family.

“I love him so much. Don’t remember a time when you were happy without him. We will miss you, Chimpu uncle.”

Actress and model Divya Dutta wrote, “That’s shockingly bad news. RIP Rajeev Kapoor.”

Frequently Asked Questions

How Did Rajiv Kapoor Die?

In February of last year, Rajiv Kapoor died in a hospital in Chembur after having a heart attack. He was 58. Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest son of the legendary Raj Kapoor and the brother of actors and filmmakers Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. He was also a film producer and director.

How Many Kapoor Families Are There in Bollywood?

For the past 80 years, “The Kapoor Family” has been in charge of the movie business. The Indian theatre actor Prithviraj Kapoor made The Kapoor Family a well-known name in the history of Indian Cinema.

Why Didn’t Rajiv Kapoor Get Married?

Randhir Kapoor has worked for Yahoo India as a writer. He said in it, “Rajeev’s marriage to Aarti Sabharwal in 2001 did not work out and ended after only two years.” Many bad things happened in his life, which led him astray.

Final Words

