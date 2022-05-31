‘Who Killed Sara?’ Season 4: Will There Be a Next Season?

The third and final season of Netflix’s Who Killed Sara? starts on May 18 after two tense seasons. Despite the Spanish-language series having been a rating success for Netflix, it will not be renewed for Season 4.

The upcoming seven episodes, however, will be the “most shocking and explosive yet,” according to Netflix, and “all the questions addressed throughout the series will be answered.”

Season four will almost certainly be requested by fans, but is there enough plot for another season? Is this the final chapter? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is the Plot of ‘Who Killed Sara?’

Alex Guzman is the central character in all three seasons of Who Killed Sara, and he is hell-bent on discovering what happened to his sister. Sara’s death from a parachuting accident makes it appear as if the whole thing was staged and she was killed.

Alex sets out to find the truth, hell-bent on exacting vengeance and proving he was framed for his sister’s murder. Only, we learn this season that not everything is as it seems, with Reinaldo pulling a lot of the strings.

Who Killed Sara in the Series? [Spoilers]

Sara Guzman killed herself, not Marifer as we were lead to believe in season 2, as revealed in the seventh and last episode of Who Killed Sara? season 3.

The fact that Sara didn’t truly die as a result of the parachute fall we saw all the way back in season 1 adds to the mystery surrounding her death.

Instead, she was discreetly kidnapped from the hospital by a new character, Dr. Reinaldo, who Nicandro was on the phone with.

Reinaldo, played by famed French actor Jean Reno, had hoped to develop a solution for Sara’s schizophrenia and homosexuality, which he believed she inherited from her birth father Abel. Reinaldo tortured Sara as part of his Medusa program, and she was nearly broken as a result.

Sara, however, managed to get her hands on a knife and stabbed herself in the abdomen in front of Reinaldo before he could totally bend Sara to his will.

Sara finally decided she didn’t want to be a lab rat for Reinaldo and the Medusa project any longer, so she committed suicide.

Season 4 of ‘Who Killed Sara?’ Has Been Renewed or Canceled?

Who Killed Sara? will not be renewed, which is terrible news for fans eager to see the Mexican thriller series return.

Thankfully, the show was not canceled; rather, the writers and Netflix believed the tale had come to a logical and gratifying conclusion. Despite the fact that the show has ended, José Ignacio Valenzuela signed a three-year contract with Netflix in October 2021.

Does that mean that even if there isn’t another Who Killed Sara? we might receive something similarly compelling in its instead.

I’m overjoyed to be a part of the Netflix family. Working with them over the next three years, I’m devoted to developing stories that, like Who Killed Sara?, will continue to fascinate audiences in Latin America and around the world “he stated

It’s unlikely that a plot-driven program with such minimal narrative growth would have continued in that manner, so keeping it short and sweet was probably the best option.

Conclusion

Given that Netflix has not yet approved the fourth season, little is known about it at this time. The finale does a good job of tying things together.

Again, it’s possible that the burial Reinaldo referenced was a ruse, and Sara was able to recover from her injuries (deja vu anyone?) However, there isn’t much room to build the tale beyond that.

With that in mind, we’re very certain this is the final installment of the Mexican series. We’ll make sure to update this page when additional information becomes available!

FAQ’s

Is a fourth season of Who Killed Sara planned for 2022?

Season 3 of Who Killed Sara premiered on May 18, 2022, a year after the second season. If one had to make an educated guess, Who Killed Sara season 4 would have premiered in May 2023 if it were to materialize.

Is it possible to find out who killed Sara on Netflix?

Sara was assassinated. When the Spanish-language thriller premiered on Netflix in 2021, it immediately became the most popular foreign-language series at the time.

In the Umbrella Academy, what happened to Sara?

