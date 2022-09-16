Who is Vini Raman? Wiki, Insta, Relationship, Family & More

Vini Raman is an Indian pharmacist who lives in Melbourne. Glenn Maxwell, an Australian cricketer, is her husband.

Biography

Vini Raman is a cute girl who was born in Melbourne, Australia, even though she is from India. Since she was born, she has lived in Australia. Her parents moved there in the early 1990s. She has spent her whole life learning about Indian traditions and getting to know the Australian community.

She has only lived and gone to school in Australia. We know that she went to school and college in Australia because we looked at her Instagram profile. She went to Mentone Girls Secondary College and got a degree in medical science. After she got her science degree, she went to work as a pharmacist in Melbourne.

Vini Raman Family

Less is known about Vini’s family because she hasn’t talked about where her parents work. Venkat Raman is her father’s name, and Vijayalakshmi Raman is the name of her mother. Her family is from Vellore, which is in the state of Tamil Naidu.

She has told more about her sisters, though. Madhu Raman is the name of her older sister. She is older than Vini. Madhu was born in India, but soon after, her father moved to Australia and set up a home there. Her sister is a trained nurse who works in a Melbourne hospital.

Aside from this, she has only shared a picture of herself with her sister’s cute one-year-old daughter. Vini has also sent her a picture from her sister’s wedding in Melbourne.

Also Read: Kate Johansson: What Are Her Interests?

Vini Raman Career & Profession

Vini Raman became a Pharmacist as soon as she finished her studies in medical science. She says in her Instagram bio that she is a trained pharmacist, but she hasn’t said where she works right now.

Aside from this, her fiance’s career in International Cricket was great. Glenn helped his cricket team, Australia, win its fifth world cup in 2015.

But in 2019, Vini’s boyfriend said he was taking a break from cricket because of mental health problems. Later, though, he went back to playing and is still there representing his Australian team.

Glenn Maxwell, an Australian Cricketer, is Getting Married to Vini Raman

Mrs. Kasturi Shankar, an actress, activist, lawyer, and writer, shares a post on her Twitter on February 12. It was about Vini Raman and her fiance Glenn Maxwell’s plans to get married. Kasturi Shankar posted a picture of the wedding invitation card for Vini and Glenn.

She posted this photo on Twitter and wrote that they were going to get married according to the traditional Tamil Muhurta Patrika. She also told him that they would either get married according to Indian Tamil traditions or according to Christian rituals.

On the Tamil wedding invitation, it says that the daughter of Venkat Raman and Vijayalakshmi Raman will marry Glenn Maxwell on March 27, 2020, at the Vogue Ball Room in Melbourne, Australia.

It is also written that Maxwell is Tamil Nadu’s son-in-law and that the couple will get married in Australia using Hindu rituals.

The Love Story of Vini Raman and Maxwell

Maxwell and Vini’s story begins in 2013, when they started dating after meeting at a Melbourne Stars, BBCL team event.

Maxwell once talked about how he asked Vini to marry him on the Ordinarily Speaking Podcast with Neroli Meadows. He said that none of his plans to ask Raman to marry him worked, but he still managed to ask her right in front of her.

He said at the time that he was more nervous about proposing than about his World Cup finals.

Vini Raman’s Net Worth

No one knows how much money Vini makes because she only works as a Pharmacist and doesn’t run a business. She must be getting paid for this work every month.

But her boyfriend has too much money. When he plays in an International match for his Australian Cricket team, he gets paid millions of dollars. It is thought that her boyfriend has a net worth of $20 million USD.

Also Read: John Mayor Net Worth 2022: How Did He Earn Millions at a Very Young Age?

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Vini Raman an Indian?

Vini was born and raised in Australia’s Melbourne, but her parents are from South India. This is why Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman got married in Chennai this week in a traditional Indian way.

How Did Glenn Maxwell Meet Vini Raman?

Even though not much is known about their past, it is thought that they met at a Melbourne Stars event and dated for a long time before getting engaged. In August 2017, Vini posted a picture of herself and Glenn Maxwell on Instagram. This led to rumors that the two were dating.

Which Australian Cricketer Has an Indian Wife?

Glenn Maxwell, an Australian cricketer, got married over the weekend in Chennai to Vini Raman, a pharmacist from Melbourne. The wedding was a South Indian Hindu ceremony. Before this, the couple got married in Australia on March 18, 2022, in a Christian ceremony.

Final Words

Vini Raman is an Indian pharmacist who lives in Melbourne, Australia. Glenn Maxwell, an Australian cricketer, is her husband. Vini’s family is from Vellore, which is in the state of Tamil Naidu. She has only lived and gone to school in Australia.

Mrs. Kasturi Shankar, an actress, activist, lawyer, and writer, shares a post on her Twitter about Vini Raman and Glenn Maxwell’s plans to get married.

The couple will either get married according to Indian Tamil traditions or according to Christian rituals. Glenn Maxwell, an Australian cricketer got married over the weekend to Vini Raman, a pharmacist from Melbourne.

Vini was born and raised in Melbourne, but her parents are from South India. The couple got married in Chennai in a traditional Indian Hindu ceremony.