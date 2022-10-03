Who is Varun Alagh? Know All About Varun Alagh Here!

Honasa Consumer Private Limited’s first baby food brand, Mamaearth, was launched in November 2016 under the leadership of Honasa Consumer Private Limited Founder and Chief Dad Varun Alagh. It was founded in a city called Gurugram in India.

Mamaearth has become the first company in Asia to receive the MadeSafe certification. Together with his wife Ghazal Alagh, who serves as the company’s Chief Mama, Varun developed the Mamaearth toxin-free baby, beauty, hair, face, and body care business. The market value of the company as of January 3, 2022, is greater than $1.2 billion.

The career of Varun Alagh

The Delhi College of Engineering is where Varun earned his Bachelor of Engineering degree, with a focus on electrical engineering (2001-2005). After that, he attended XLRI Jamshedpur to earn a PGDBM in Business Management (Finance and Marketing) (2005-2007).

Throughout his master’s program, Varun participated in internships and LIVE projects with organizations including Colgate Palmolive, Havells Electric, Madura Garments, Maruti, and Nokia.

Life and Career of Varun Alagh

From May 2007 to March 2012 (four years and eleven months), Varun was employed by Unilever. At this company, he was taught the ins and outs of brand enhancement. Varun also spent one year and three months (March 2012–May 2013) working for Diageo PLC’s Smirnoff brand.

He spent three years and seven months (from May 2013 to November 2016) as an employee of the Coca-Cola company. He spent a productive nine years helping many well-known businesses increase their brand value.

In November 2016, he established Mamaearth to meet the demand for safe alternatives to conventional baby care products. For different reasons, brothers Varun and Ghazal Alagh came together to create a successful business under their family name.

New parents Varun and Ghazal were shocked to learn that their newborn baby, Agastya, had eczema. His skin became red and itching when exposed to many chemicals to which he was allergic. The couple had to scour the market for non-toxic baby supplies.

Creator of Mamaearth

Mamaearth is an organization with headquarters in Gurugram, India, and Varun acts as both its Founder and Chief Dad. The company, which he started in November 2016, began as a babycare products brand before branching out into other areas, such as beauty and hair and face and body care, and now caters to a wide variety of customers, from infants and new mothers to males over the age of 15 and beyond.

There was a 20-crore rupee increase in retail sales for the company within just two years of its launch. By the year 2020, Mamaearth has amassed more than Rs 100 Crore in wealth. Finally, on January 1, 2022, the company raised $52 mn, making it the first Indian unicorn that year.

Mamaearth sells a wide selection of personal care, hair care, organic beauty, and infant care items on its website. Mamaearth’s baby care products are also sold on websites like Amazon, Firstcry, and Nykaa, among others. It is also present in more than 120 of India’s most populous cities.

In 2017, Shilpa Shetty, a well-known star of Bollywood who is also a mother of two, was named the face of Mamaearth. She was firm in her conviction that non-toxic options are superior.

Therefore, she put about $250,000 into the business. Mamaearth received additional money from a group of investors spearheaded by Fireside Ventures and Stellaris Ventures Partners.

Net Worth of Varun Alagh

Throughout the country, Varun Alagh has maintained his wealthy status, and he now has 115 crores to show for it.

The corporation has a $99 million market cap and a strong presence in the stock markets.

He keeps a low profile and lives extravagantly with his businesswoman wife, Ghazal Alagh.

Early Life of Varun Alagh

Varun began working with Hindustan Unilever Limited in 2007 after finishing his education. His initial role was that of a Business Leadership Trainee. He participated in the training course for a full year.

After that, Varun worked as a marketer for Lakme and Lifebuoy for a combined total of six months. He stayed in North Indian Customer Marketing and Sales for an additional six months.

After a year of training, he was hired in May 2008 by Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Delhi NCR as the Area Sales Manager. He oversaw a team of 29 employees who worked in 22 different product lines spanning the home care, personal care, food, and beverage industries, totaling over 600 crores.

After working for the company for 2 years, in 2010 he was promoted to the role of Area Sales and Customer Manager, covering both Delhi NCR and Rajasthan. He oversaw the direct distribution to 55,000 retail stores in Delhi and Rajasthan, where his team of 37 worked with 67 clients.

Just 9 months later, he was elevated once more, this time to a regional brand manager for innovations in South Asia for deodorants. His responsibilities included overseeing Sure/Rexona Deodrants’ South Asian market development and digital strategy as well as communications and product innovation.

In March of 2012, he moved on from Hindustan Unilever to take the position of Senior Brand Manager- Smirnoff at Diageo PLC. Smirnoff, the leading Vodka brand in India, is one of the world’s largest premium spirits brands, and he is responsible for managing it in his new position.

Additionally, he inspected both sides of the boundary (ATL & BTL). In India, this involved both digital and on-premises activation for Smirnoff.

Starting in May of 2013, he spent two years with The Coca-Cola Company in the role of Brand Manager. Through a combination of marketing activities, Varun was able to achieve the brand’s business, market share, and equity goals.

From then, Alagh was elevated to Senior Brand Manager, where he oversaw Customer Marketing for the Coca-Cola trademark in India and the rest of South and Central Asia. He departed in November of 2016 and soon after founded Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., the firm that would become Mamaearth.

Personal Life of Varun Alagh

His wife, Ghazal Alagh, is Mamaearth’s Chief Mama and a co-founder of the company. She oversees the creation of new products, the maintenance of existing ones, and the management of the company’s communities. She had previously worked in the IT sector of the business world. Agastya, the couple’s kid, has suffered from eczema, a disorder of the skin, from birth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the CEO of Mamaearth?

Indian entrepreneur Ghazal Alagh (born September 2, 1988) co-founded the company MamaEarth (a subsidiary of Honasa Consumer Pvt Limited).

What is the net worth of Mamaearth?

Who recently represented Mamaearth at Shark Tank?

Shark Tank judge and Mamaearth founder Ghazal Alagh just dropped Rs 1.17 crore on a brand-new Audi e-tron EV (ex-showroom). She posted an image of herself and her new red automobile on Instagram. With the description “Progress is the consequence of tiny, proactive activities,” she uploaded a photo to social media.

Summary

