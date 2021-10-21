Who Is The Oldest NFL Player?

This year, 2021, it is none other than Tom Brady who will officially rank as the oldest active player in the NFL. At 44 years old, Brady is the only current NFL player in his 40s.



Having said that, quarterback To Brady is not the oldest NFL player in history. Recently, Tom Brady commented that he wanted to play till he is 55, and he is physically fit for the same. Adding to it, he said that, he would rather but prefer to spend time with his family.



To date, the record of the oldest NFL player in history was George Blanda, who retired at the age of 48. It was in 1976. Since Brady began his career back in 2000, he still has a while before his career is worth four decades.



There were two other NFL players last season in their 40s — Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Brady’s old Patriots teammate, Adam Vinatieri — but they both retired.



Three other active NFL players will turn 40 during the 2022 season — Andy Lee of the Cardinals, Sam Koch of the Ravens, and Andrew Whitworth of the Rams.



The next oldest quarterback behind Roethlisberger is Washington’s Ryan Fitzpatrick. His return this season is unknown.



If Brady retired now, he would rank in the top 10 oldest players in history.