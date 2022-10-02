Who is the Next Bachelor? Latest Updates!

Reality Steve said back in October 2021 that ABC was going to make back-to-back seasons of The Bachelor. Fans who were tired of the show didn’t like the idea, but some were hopeful and started voting early for who they wanted to be the lead.

Even though the “back-to-back Bachelors” plan didn’t work, there are still a lot of men to choose from on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adam’s season, Katie Thurston’s season, Michelle Young’s season, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season, and the current season of The Bachelorette.

Keeping up with what’s going on in Bachelor Nation is a full-time job (no, really, it is part of my job!), so we’ve picked out some of the top candidates who may be up for the starring Bachelor role, or at least who fans want to see in the role.

As usual, nothing is “officially official” until the top people at ABC say it is. But one thing is for sure: The Bachelor has been officially picked up for a new season, so here’s hoping your favorite gets cast!

This information was taken from Instagram. On their website, you might find the same information in a different format, or you might find more information.

Rodney Matthews

Fans called him “Hot Rod,” and he made it to the final four of Michelle Young’s season. People really liked him for his charm, goofiness, and charisma. Many people wanted him to be the bachelor on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor.

Even Clayton joked on the “After the Final Rose” special that he hoped Rodney would get the job instead. If there’s one thing ABC should remember, it’s that fans would come out in droves to see Rodney again, but it wouldn’t be so bad if they could also watch him find love.

Also Read: Inquiring Minds Want to Know Who is Adam Collard? A Love Island Member Explained

Greg Grippo

Before it was announced that Clayton would be the Bachelor, Reality Steve pretty much said that Greg would be the one to play the role. Fans of sleuthing say that Greg’s uncle set the record straight by saying that ABC “offered the part to Greg, but he turned it down.”

It doesn’t seem to mean, though, that Greg is giving up on another chance at love in the series. In an interview with Us Weekly, he said, “I’d do [the show] again if there was somebody I was really interested in.”

Since being the lead gives you more control than being a contestant, it wouldn’t be surprising if Greg decided to go for the lead spot now that he’s “in a really good place” emotionally.

Greg strikes a good balance between love and dislike. This is especially true after all the “acting rumors” and the huge fight (and eventual breakup) he had with Katie before he killed himself.

Greg Grippo told Nick Viall on The Viall Files podcast in February that he was dating someone, but he didn’t say who it was, according to Us Weekly. Since the mystery woman living in Paris, though, and so much time has passed, it’s possible that the whole thing has gone away.

James Clarke (Aka Meatball)

I don’t know about you, but Meatball stood out from the beginning. I mean, talk about giving this season of The Bachelorette some “pizazz”! Even though he should have been eliminated at the end of week 3 when he turned down Rachel’s rose, she let him come back for week 4, and fans are thankful for that.

Even though he was a big part of sending Hayden Markowitz home that week (insert “boo” noises here), his luck ran out on the trip to Belgium. Then, fans of the show really ran to Twitter to say how sad they were that the unsung hero of Gabby and Rachel’s season had died, lol.

More recently, when the creator of the Bachelor franchise, Mike Fleiss, asked Twitter who should be the next Bachelor, Meatball, Tino Franco, and old contestants like Tyler Cameron were all consistently praised. If you’re reading this, please do it for the Meatball fans!

Ben Smith

A little bit of an old-school name, huh? In case you didn’t know, Ben was the runner-up for Tayshia Adams, which makes him a natural choice for the lead Bachelor role. Since Tayshia’s season with Clare Crawley happened about two years ago, fans think Ben is going to the mansion because of his recent posts on Instagram.

Ben recently said that he is leaving his gym business, Rodeo Athletic, to “transition into some other professional opportunities,” as @bachelorrabbitthole pointed out and gathered.

Also Read: Is that Cara Delevigne in Amber Heard’s compromising photos?

Most of Bachelor Nation went when Ben told them, but some didn’t really believe it and thought it was too far-fetched. As one commenter said, “I don’t know. I don’t think making “The Bachelor” is a big enough deal to lose control of a company, so I don’t think that’s it. Who knows, though? Maybe it’s Blake.” At this point, who really knows?

Keep an eye out for updates to this story, as there are sure to be more theories.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is The Next Bachelor 2022?

The Bachelor 2022 is Clayton Echard. Clayton, a medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, who was 28 years old, was one of the contestants on season 18 of The Bachelorette with Michelle Young.

Who is the New Bachelorette 2023?

On May 22, 2023, the eighth season of The Bachelorette began. Anna Reitzel, a real estate agent from Owensboro, KY, was one of the people in this season. She is 27 years old.

Are Susie and Clayton Still Together?

Clayton Echard says that he and Susie Evans are trying to make it work by being apart. Echard told Dear Media’s Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast that he and Evans are no longer living together and will be keeping up their relationship long distance.

Conclusion

The Bachelor has been picked up for a new season. Fans have been voting for who they want to see lead the show. Greg Grippo, Rodney Matthews, and Gabby Windey are some of the top contenders. Greg Grimes says he’d do “The Bachelorette again if there was somebody I was really interested in”. He told Nick Viall that he was currently dating someone, but he didn’t say who.

Fans think Ben Smith would be a natural choice for the lead role. Clayton Echard was one of the contestants on season 18 of The Bachelorette. Echard and Susie Evans are no longer living together. Anna Reitzel, a real estate agent from Owensboro, KY, was in this season’s finale.