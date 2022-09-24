Who is the Most Handsome Man in the World? Latest 2022 Info!

According to a study conducted by the TC Candler platform, respondents preferred to vote for RM, the BTS group’s leader.

Henry Cavill, a British actor, got involved in an unusual issue on Thursday because something he had nothing to do with but that had recently become popular was directly tied to his appearance rather than his work.

This is due to a study conducted by the TC Candler platform, which ranked Cavill as the second most attractive guy in the world, just behind South Korean singer Kim Nam-Joon, also known as RM, who is the frontman of the hugely successful k-pop band BTS.

Who is RM, The World’s Most Attractive Man?

RM, 27, is a dancer, composer, and music producer. He is also the leader of BTS, a group with which he has produced numerous successful singles, as well as for other artists like TXT, Falls Out Boy, and Lil Nas X.

He was born on September 12, 1994, in Seoul, South Korea. He studies engineering and enjoys studying languages, particularly English, which he speaks fluently. He also claimed that viewing the hit television show “Friends” helped him improve his studying skills.

RM began his career as an underground rapper before breaking into the mainstream, where he rapidly distinguished himself for his talent. He worked with well-known artists of the genre in his nation at the time, like Zico of Block B.

With 193 songs registered to his name, RM is also regarded as the most well-known young musician in Korea and the second-most credited songwriter. Along with his involvement in BTS, he has also begun a solo career. His first two mixtapes, “RM” and “Mono,” have been the most-streamed albums on SoundCloud, and he has already found personal success in this endeavor.

He is also a social media sensation, with 31 million Instagram followers, ranking him among the most well-known people on the planet.

Reactions to Henry Cavill’s Second-place Ranking

As was to be predicted, social networks responded to this question in a split manner. Even some people alleged that the survey was a hoax. The final results won’t be released until December, therefore the poll is not final but rather an estimate.

While that is going on, Cavill keeps working on the third season of “The Witcher2,” the Netflix series in which he is a star. Additionally, there is talk that he might come back to play Superman in the DC Extended Universe.

BTS RM Voted ‘most Handsome’ in the New Survey, Beats Henry Cavill

In a recent study, BTS idol Kim Nam Joon, aka RM, outperformed Henry Cavill in addition to many others.

According to TC Candler, RM has surpassed Henry Cavill as the most gorgeous man in the world.

A survey was conducted on the aforementioned website to pick the most gorgeous men of 2022. The ARMY, or BTS supporters, participated to see Namjoon triumph, placing Superman’s protagonist in second place.

It has been said before that a member of BTS is the “most beautiful person in the world.” In the past, Henry Cavill, Noah Mills, Robert Pattinson, and Brad Pitt were all surpassed by Kim Tae-Hyung, better known as V.

For those who are unaware, the site produces an annual list of “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces” chosen by users throughout the world.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is RM The Most Handsome?

The world’s most gorgeous man, according to the voting trends BTS leader, was named as RM, who was ranked No. 1 overall. Henry Cavill has been surpassed by RM as the world’s most gorgeous guy. On its website, TC Calendar has polled visitors to determine the most gorgeous men of 2022.

Who is World’s Most Handsome Man 2022?

Just last week, RM, the leader of BTS, was named the 2022 Most Handsome Face, according to numerous media outlets. It was a truly global party as fans started the celebrations and the hashtag “Namjoon most attractive man” trended for a few days.

Which Country Has Beautiful Girls?

Turkey consistently takes the top spot while discussing the world’s most attractive women. Because of its close ties to numerous historical cultures and old empires, the nation has given birth to some incredibly gorgeous women with flawless natural beauty.

Who is Asia’s Most Handsome Man?

The “Most Handsome Asian Male” title has gone to Bollywood superstar Prabhas. The well-known list is based on “Fancy Odds,” which releases the list each year. The top 10 “Most Handsome Male” in Asia for 2021 are shown here.

Final Words

A study conducted by the TC Candler platform ranked Henry Cavill as the second most attractive man in the world. Kim Nam-Joon, also known as RM, is the frontman of the hugely successful k-pop band BTS. Some people alleged that the survey was a hoax.

Kim Nam Joon, aka RM, has surpassed Henry Cavill as the world’s most gorgeous man. A survey was conducted on TC Calendar to pick the most gorgeous men of 2022. The ARMY, or BTS fans, voted for RM ahead of Superman’s Cavill.