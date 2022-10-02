Who is the Major in Manifest? Latest Updates!

In the winter finale of Manifest, the lab where Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and the other detained Flight 828 passengers who were being tested was destroyed. This didn’t help Ben Stone find out what really happened to him and his family on that fateful flight.

We also found out that the fake escapee Autumn (Shirley Rumierk) was actually allowed to leave. She is now working as a mole for a powerful and secretive man called “The Major.” Only a few details about the mysterious character are known:

This person is in charge of this secret military operation, and it seems like he or she doesn’t have to answer anyone. This person seems to have access to all the tools they could need. Is paid for by someone or something with a lot of money? Travels between Washington, D.C., and New York City a lot. Is looking for something called “The Holy Grail,” and either sees Ben as a threat or as a rival.

In a previous interview with TV Insider, Manifest’s executive producer Jeff Rake gave a few more hints about who The Major is. Rake said that the character is a woman and that “she’s an entertaining and formidable presence.”

On Monday night’s all-new episode, “Vanishing Point,” we finally found out who The Major is. It’s Elizabeth Marvel, who plays Carrie in Homeland.

Even though she now has a face, not much is known about the character or why she wants “The Holy Grail” so badly. The first season of NBC’s hit show has 16 episodes, so Ben, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), and the rest of the cast still have a lot of time to figure out what the hell is going on.

The Major Theory That Changes Everything On Manifest

“Manifest” might be the most mind-boggling show on TV right now. And if this fan theory is true, it would be another twist in a series that has a lot of them. The problem is that problems behind the scenes mean that fans might never find out if the theory is right.

“Manifest” is a drama/thriller on NBC about a group of airline passengers who mysteriously show up again after being gone for 5.5 years. Ben (Josh Dallas) and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) are the two main characters.

They are a brother and sister who have very different ideas about what really happened to Flight 828. Ben is a college professor who wants a logical explanation, while Michaela is a police officer who thinks there is a spiritual one.

Fans are almost as confused as Ben and Michaela. Fans have come up with all kinds of ideas to explain what’s going on in “Manifest,” from different Earths to time travel to the end of the world.

Even worse for fans, NBC canceled “Manifest” on June 14, 2021, after the final episode of the third season (via Deadline). The show’s creator, Jeff Rake, had planned for a six-season story, but it was canceled after three.

Now, though, we have better news. According to a report by Deadline, Netflix is thinking about buying the last three seasons of “Manifest.” If that happens, fans will be able to find out if this crazy theory about The Major is true.

If This Theory is True, the Major is Someone Very Familiar

The Major, whose real name is Major General Katherine Fitz and is played by Elizabeth Marvel, appears near the end of the first season of the show. She is a shady person who is in charge of a mysterious government-funded project to do experiments on Flight 828 passengers.

She also seems to know about the Callings, which are premonitions that the passengers have, but she doesn’t say how she knows this. Later, The Major said that the goal of the project was to use the messed-up DNA of the passengers to make a super weapon. He then died.

But some fans think that The Major is more than what meets the eye. The most popular idea on Reddit is that The Major is actually Michaela’s older self coming back from the future. The most convincing piece of evidence is that Michaela and the Major both wear necklaces that look like they were made by the same person. (Here is a comparison of the two.)

It’s less clear what Michaela and/or The Major want to do. It’s also possible that The Major is a future version of a completely different character, maybe even a different time-traveling character.

For example, one fan suggested that it was Michaela’s daughter. This theory will stay a theory, though, unless Netflix or another network gives the show “Manifest” a green light for season 4 and beyond.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the Major From Manifest and Why?

Elizabeth Marvel plays Kathryn Fitz/The Major in seasons 1 and 2, who is in charge of a government group that wants to use the “callings” that many of the 828 passengers have as weapons.

What is the Major Up to in Manifest?

Using Fiona Clarke’s (Francesca Faridany) research, the Major runs experiments on Flight 828 passengers that are paid for by the government. She knows about the Callings, or premonitions, of the passengers and wants to find out how the government can use them to their advantage.

Who is the Villain in Manifest?

General Kathryn Fitz, also known as “the Major,” is the main bad guy in the drama TV show “Manifest.” She was the main bad guy in the first season, the main bad guy in the second season, and a posthumous bad guy in the third season.

Conclusion

“Manifest” fans have a theory for who The Major is on the show. “Manifest” was canceled after three seasons. Fans have come up with all kinds of ideas to explain what’s going on. Now, a report says Netflix is thinking about buying the remaining seasons. “Manifest” fans believe The Major is Michaela’s (played by Elizabeth Marvel) older self coming back from the future.

The Major and Michaela both wear necklaces that look like they were made by the same person. This theory will stay a theory until Netflix or another network gives the show a green light for season 4 and beyond.