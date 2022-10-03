Who is the Firefly on the Masked Singer? Things You Need To Know!

Fans of the Fox show The Masked Singer were ready with their best guesses as Season 7 of the show began. This time, there are three groups of mystery contestants: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

When it comes to this season’s costumes, there’s no lack of creativity, either. Firefly is one of the most interesting characters on Team Good, and people who watch The Masked Singer already have some ideas about who she really is. Read on to find out what her clues were and who she was on the May 18 finale.

Season 7 of “The Masked Singer” has started, and the competition is well underway. Each week, celebrity guests will join the judge Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg as they try to guess who the famous face singing behind the extravagant mask is.

This year, both people watching at home and the judges will try to figure out who is under Firefly, Armadillo, Jack in the Box, Queen Cobra, and other names.

Since Monday, March 7, when Firefly first appeared on the show, fans are sure they know who is behind the mask. Newsweek looks at all of the following ideas.

Who is Firefly?

The contestants on this season of The Masked Singer are divided into three groups: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

Prince, McTerrier, Armadillo, and Ringmaster are also on Team Good, as is Firefly. She sang Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody” and Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T.” and blew away the judges and the crowd.

She also sent Ram (sportscaster Joe Buck) home in Week 2 after beating him in a battle where they both sang “God is a woman” by Ariana Grande, showing that she is someone to watch.

So far, the judges have thought that Firefly could be Alicia Keys or Aisha Tyler, who is an actor and author. But fans know that Firefly is probably Teyana Taylor because of the clues that are said before her performances each week.

In Firefly’s first video, she dropped a book that turned out to be a programme from the Apollo Theater when you looked closely. The Apollo Theater is a famous theatre in Taylor’s hometown of Harlem, which is in New York City.

The video also had a small copy of the famous Statue of Liberty in New York.

Firefly stood next to a picture of director Tyler Perry in one of her clue videos. Taylor played Sabrina in the 2010 hit movie Madea’s Big Happy Family.

Firefly also said, “I’ve been performing my whole life, and every time I go on stage, I feel great.” Taylor’s fans know that she has been in the entertainment business since she was young. When she was a teen, she recorded the song “Google Me” and appeared on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16.

Also Read: Who is Lata Mangeshkar? Wiki, Insta, Family, Relationship, & Lifestyle!

In her second introduction video for Firefly, there was a puzzle with a picture of Pharrell Williams, who makes music and is a rapper. As the picture came up on the screen, Firefly said, “Pharrell is a big part of my career.”

Taylor was signed to Williams’ Star Trak Entertainment label when she was just starting out.

In “The Masked Singer,” Prince was Unmasked

On Wednesday night’s finale, Prince was the first person who had to “take it off” and be shown. This season, the judges thought Prince was a professional singer.

Prince was revealed to be Cheyenne Jackson, an actor and singer who has been nominated for Emmys and Grammys. Jackson is best known for his leading roles in Broadway musicals and on TV shows like “Call Me Kat,” “30 Rock,” and “Glee” on FOX.

Jackson told the crowd, “I got my start in music.” “I’ve been in nine Broadway shows, but once you get into TV, people only remember you for one thing.”

Nicole Scherzinger was able to figure out that the celebrity behind the mask and costume was Michael Jackson.

“If something scares you, go for it,” Jackson said. “This was scary, but I did it, and I made it to the finale, and I’m so proud of myself.”

Also Read: Who is Anna Lezhneva? Wiki, Bio, Lifestyle, Family, & Relationship Status!

Runner-up Ringmaster Revealed

The next famous person with a great voice to take off their mask was Ringermaster, who is known for having a powerful voice and a wide singing range.

Hayley Orrantia, who is known for her role on “The Goldbergs” on ABC, was the runner-up and celebrity of Season 7.

After the reveal, Orrantia said, “Honestly, I’ve loved music my whole life.” “You have no idea how much it means to me to be able to do what I love in front of you all.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happened to Firefly on the Masked Singer?

On the season finale of The Masked Singer, singer Teyana Taylor was revealed to be Firefly, and she won the Golden Mask Trophy. During the 11 episodes of the show, Team Good won, and its last two members had to compete in a final sing-off.

Did the Firefly Choke on the Masked Singer?

Firefly, the singer in question, had only been singing “Ain’t Nobody” for 30 seconds when she suddenly stopped, bent over, grabbed her throat, and gasped for air. The A-list panelists for the show—Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger—got to work right away.

Who is Ram on the Masked Singer?

After he was revealed to be Ram, Joe Buck was the second star to be kicked off of The Masked Singer.

Final Words

Season 7 of “The Masked Singer” has started. The contestants are divided into three groups: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. Firefly is one of the most interesting characters on Team Good. Taylor played Sabrina in the 2010 hit movie Madea’s Big Happy Family. Firefly was signed to Pharrell Williams’ label when she was just starting out.

Prince was the first person who had to “take it off” and be shown on “The Masked Singer”. Hayley Orrantia was the runner-up and celebrity of Season 7. Ringmaster was the next famous person with a great voice to take off their mask. Teyana Taylor was revealed to be Firefly, and she won the Golden Mask Trophy.