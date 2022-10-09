Who is the Father of Lana’s Baby? Latest Updates!

Lana Rhoades, who hosts a podcast and used to be in adult movies, shocked everyone last year when she said she was pregnant. In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, she put a picture of a sonogram next to some flowers on June 1, 2021. The title of the post was just “This is the announcement.”

Lana even talked about it a few days before the official announcement, when someone on Twitter tried to call her out for having too much Botox in a post that was later deleted. She told them that it was called a “pregnancy glow.”

Lana doesn’t post much about her personal life on Instagram, and none of the remaining photos on her page are with anyone she calls her boyfriend. So who is the child’s father? Also, what do we know about how the baby came into the world? Find out by reading on!

Who is Lana Rhoades’ baby daddy?

Lana hasn’t said who the father of her child is, but a lot of people think it could be author and podcast host Mike Majlak. Lana and Mike dated on and off for years, but in February 2021, it seemed like they broke up for good. In May 2021, Lana shared a list Mike made of the good and bad things about their relationship.

Mike is one of the people who host Impulsive, which is a podcast by Logan Paul. During an episode in February 2021, he said that they broke up because they fought all the time and the relationship was too much work.

“When those fights happen all the time for months and months and months and you don’t see an end for either of you, it’s time to think about breaking up,” he said.

What did Mike do when he found out Lana was pregnant?

Soon, Mike noticed that his fans were asking him if he was the father. At first, he asked to be a guest on the Maury show in a tweet that has since been deleted. “Does anyone know someone who works for the Maury show? no big deal, “what the deleted tweet says. But he later said on the Impulsive podcast that he is not the father.

Some rumors say that Kevin Durant could also be the father of the child

Lana talked about how a certain basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets asked her out on a date on the June 7, 2021, episode of her podcast 3 Girls 1 Kitchen. She didn’t say Kevin Durant’s name, but she made it sound like the player was a Libra. Kevin is the only Libra on the team, as far as we know.

Lana didn’t have a lot of good things to say about this person or the date in general. She called him “boring” and said he wasn’t “spicy enough” for her. She also said that the athlete had brought another woman to their meeting as a “backup date.” It seems like the first date wasn’t as magical as one might hope, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from making assumptions.

Since this date was mentioned at the same time as her baby announcement, a lot of fans online have thought that Kevin could be the father. Lana and Kevin haven’t said anything about the rumor yet, and it seems like a bit of a stretch given how Lana described their conversation.

Lana gave birth to her child in January 2022, but no one knows who the father is.

Above the sonogram in Lana’s first announcement on Instagram, the date January 13, 2022, was written as the due date. If it’s been nine months since she got pregnant, that means she became pregnant in April or May of 2021. This is after she and Mike reportedly broke up for good in February.

Lana gave birth to Milo, her first son, in January 2022, just as everyone expected. Lana is very private about her personal life, so she has only posted one picture of the baby on her Instagram story with the caption “Mom life is the best life.”

In the end, despite the specific rumors, it’s possible that Lana could have gotten pregnant by someone else since she broke up with Mike.

Some people even think that Bryce Hall could be the father of Lana’s child. Last year, the two were accused of cheating on Mike in a scandal that involved going behind his back. The Hollywood Fix saw them having what seemed like a friendly conversation at a restaurant, but it still made people talk.

Whoever Lana’s baby daddy is, it’s clear that at this point in the game, only Lana could tell us his name.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Mike the father of Lana’s child?

Mike Majlak said on the June 3 episode of the Impulsive podcast that he is not the father of Lana Rhoades’ baby. He called himself an “idiot” for making a joke about getting a paternity test.

Who has Lana Rhoades dated?

Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal, a fighter in the UFC, recently went on Logan Paul’s podcast “Impaulsive.” There, he found out that Mike Majlak dated Amara Maple, who is better known as porn star Lana Rhoades. Masvidal was said to have looked amused when he heard the news and to have said, “Ow yeah!

Does Lana have a baby?

Lana finds out that she wasn’t pregnant at all. After a mind-controlled metahuman beat her up and knocked her out, Clark and Chloe came to her aid.

