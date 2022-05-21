Who Is the Famous Person in the World? Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson!

Few individuals devote nearly their whole lives to becoming famous, but as you know, fame is nebulous and difficult to quantify.

The majority of us are motivated by incredibly successful people from many areas of life, including celebrities, politicians, businessmen, and living legends. This article discusses the twenty most famous people in the world.

7 most famous people in the world in 2022

Here is a list of the 7 most famous people in the world in 2022. Tune in to learn more about these individuals.

1. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

As of 2022, Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock,” is the most famous person in the world. Former WWE champion wrestler Dwayne is currently an actor and producer. He is one of the finest professional wrestlers in the history of the sport.

Dwayne Johnson is currently one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing stars, with an estimated net worth of close to $320 million.

Additionally, he is quite active on the social media platform Instagram, where he shares exercise videos and dietary advice with his 295 million followers.

2. Joe Biden

Joe Biden, the 46th and current vice president of the United States, is not only one of the most well-known individuals but also the most googled individual of 2021. At the age of 30, Joe Biden became the sixth youngest senator in the history of the United States of America.

Biden, a member of the Democratic Party, served as vice president of the United States for eight years during the Obama administration. Biden beat incumbent president Donald Trump in the high-stakes elections of 2020.

Many well-known celebrities, like Taylor Swift, came out in favor of Biden and even composed a song in his honor.

3. Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the celebrity CEO of Tesla Inc and SpaceX, has an estimated net worth of $239.6 billion as of 2022, making him the world’s richest man. He is quite active on the social media platform for microblogging, Twitter.

Elon Musk owns a 23 percent ownership in Tesla, an electric vehicle manufacturer he co-founded in 2003. He is the mastermind behind the revolutionization of both terrestrial and extraterrestrial transportation.

He has accomplished a great deal in his life; he began at the bottom and has proven himself. On December 13, 2021, the American news magazine Time Magazine announced Elon Musk as their Person of the Year for 2021.

4. Jeff Bezos

In 2022, Jeff Bezos, founder, and chairman of the American multinational technology corporation Amazon Inc is the richest person in the world and one of the most well-known individuals. According to Forbes Magazine, Bezos’s estimated net worth exceeds $180 billion.

Recently, he resigned from his position as president and CEO of Amazon to pursue his passion for Space. He recently made headlines after successfully completing his 11-minute first space flight. The second millionaire to travel to space is Jeff Bezos.

Amazon, which began as an online bookstore in 1993, is now the second-largest company in the world, with a market capitalization of $1.6 trillion.

5. King James

LeBron James is a professional basketball player and entrepreneur from the United States who has won four NBA titles, four NBA MVP awards, four NBA Finals MVP awards, and two Olympic gold medals.

He earns between $50 and $60 million annually from product endorsements. When he secured a $1 billion lifetime contract with Nike, he caused a stir. It is the first-lifetime bargain Nike has ever offered since the company’s founding.

6. Kylie Jenner

American media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner ranks sixth on our list of the world’s most famous people. Kylie is well-known as the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. Kylie was born in California in the year 1997.

She rose to prominence as a result of her role in “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” She is the founder of the cosmetics firm Kylie Cosmetics, and the fame of her family helped her succeed. Her flagship product, Kylie Lip Kit, was a smashing success and earned her millions in revenue.

Kylie has an extensive fan base on social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram. In January 2022, she created a commotion by becoming the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram. She has been recognized by Time magazine as one of the Most Influential Teens.

7. Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the highest-paid actors and a well-known figure in the Hollywood industry. It is estimated that his net worth exceeds $300 million. His roles in blockbuster hits such as Iron Man, Sherlock Holmes, and Chaplin have made him famous.

Robert was born in New York in 1965 and worked as a young artist. 1980, following his debut appearance as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, he was embroiled in drug misuse controversies. Even more frequently, the actor was detained for drug-related crimes.

After nearly five years of drug misuse, arrest, and rehabilitation, he turned his life around by beginning a new career. He is recognized as an A-list actor in Hollywood.