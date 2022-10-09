Who is the 8th Hokage? Latest Updates!

As the events in Boruto: Naruto’s Next Generations progress, Naruto’s position as Hokage appears to be in increasing danger. In the future, he might possibly become a victim of murder. Konoha would require a qualified replacement for him if this were to occur.

In Konohagakure, the title “Hokage” denotes authority and power, and applicants must fulfill certain conditions.

So, these are the 10 Naruto and Boruto characters most likely to succeed the current Hokage as the eighth:

Shikamaru Nara

Naruto’s best buddy and confidant is Shikamaru. He ensures Naruto completes his work and helps him with his leadership responsibilities. He has spent some time working close to the Hokage seat and is aware of the requirements for running the Leaf Village.

Shikamaru will be able to develop the most effective methods because of his extraordinary brain. He can make efficient use of each person’s skills on this list to defend Konoha from potential threats.

Sai Yamanaka

Sai is currently in charge of the Anbu in Boruto. The Hokage’s personal bodyguards are the Anbu. When the Hokage requests an investigation, they carry out covert actions.

Sai can also set aside his emotions and consider circumstances objectively because to the rigorous ROOT training he got in Naruto.

Sakura Uchiha

Sakura used to be despised by fans because they found her obnoxious and ‘useless’ in comparison to other characters. She has developed significantly since Naruto, though. She is the world’s top medical ninja, and her expertise as head of the medical department is priceless.

Sakura would resemble Tsunade as the Hokage. She can attack the front lines and offer incredible healing support. She also helped Tsunade with his Hokage responsibilities while she was learning medical ninjutsu, thus she is acquainted with the tasks the head of the Leaf Village must perform.

Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke has extraordinary strength. He has the most battle experience of everyone else and is the only one who can compete with Naruto (besides Orochimaru). He is clearly an outstanding Hokage based on all of these characteristics. However, he would not prosper because he was the village’s principal representative.

On tasks requiring stealth, Sasuke is at his best. This can be seen throughout the series whenever he is charged with learning information on adversaries. He won’t be able to complete these covert operations after he takes over as chief of Konoha, and the community’s knowledge of foreign adversaries will shrink.

Konohamaru Sarutobi

Konohamaru always preferred to be referred to as his own person rather than Hiruzen Sarutobi’s grandson. His preparation to lead the Hidden Leaf after meeting Naruto became an integral part of who he was. He eventually started to establish a reputation as he became more and more powerful.

He is a potential candidate for the eighth Hokage because of his early drive to succeed as Hokage and his prior jonin experience.

Sarada Uchiha

Sarada is renowned for being extraordinarily intelligent and strong. She has always admired Naruto and has her sights set on rising to the position of Hokage. She has demonstrated in her role as a genin that she is an outstanding leader and that she is a force to be reckoned with.

In the Boruto series, Sarada has taken command of her comrades on several occasions and guided them to success. In the manga, Sarada assumes control of the situation and devises a plan to help her, Boruto, Mitsuki, and Kawaki win the battle with Boro. Sarada was going to lead her team to victory despite Momoshiki’s unanticipated entrance.

Ino Yamanaka

As the leader of Konoha’s Barrier Team and the proprietor of Yamanaka flowers, Ino. She searches the entire hamlet for unusual chakra signals using the strength of her sensory perception.

Every time one is discovered, she locks onto it and immediately notifies Naruto. She either leaves Naruto to handle it on his own, depending on the chakra’s strength, or she sends platoons to look into the potential danger.

Kawaki

Kawaki has admired Naruto ever since they first got to know one another and bonded. He would go out of his way as Hokage to carry out Naruto’s wishes and follow his example.

Kawaki is still too young to be the Hidden Leaf Village’s leader, though. He can occasionally be exceedingly rash and impetuous. If the Hokage wants to safeguard the entire village, they cannot possess these attributes.

Amado

Amado has established himself as a friend of the Hidden Leaf despite once being a prominent member of Kara. He put his life in danger in order to thwart Isshiki Otsutsuki’s ambitions to use Kawaki as his next vessel. He has helped Konoha advance its scientific skills ever since he arrived.

Amado’s background is still troubled, though. He had previously helped Isshiki locate an appropriate vessel. This led to human experiments that resulted in numerous child fatalities. He, therefore, bears some resemblance to Orochimaru. He is only superior to Orochimaru since he has never personally attacked Konoha in the past.

Orochimaru

A clever person named Orochimaru has made several attempts to destroy Konohagakure. Despite his past, he seems to have improved since Boruto, though. In search of immortality and other horrific deeds, he is no longer actively attempting to inhabit other people’s bodies.

Only in the most dire circumstances would Orochimaru make a good Hokage. In fact, if the job were offered to him, he would probably decline it. Being the village chief is not his ultimate objective in life.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is an 8th Hokage?

While Sarada Uchiha should be the Ninth Hokage, Konohamaru should be the Eighth Hokage because he should be the most qualified. Sarada, in contrast to Boruto, does desire to succeed as Hokage, which complements Boruto’s desire to take on a supporting role.

Who is the Weakest Hokage?

Taking everything into account, Tsunade Senju is unquestionably the weakest Hokage age in the Naruto series because she is not only the least powerful of all the Sannin but she has also been far past her prime.

