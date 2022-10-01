Who is Sumedh Mudgalkar? Wiki, Insta, Family, Relationship, & Lifestyle!

Indian actor Sumedh Mudgalkar works on TV. The TV shows RadhaKrishn and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat made him well-known. Dance Maharashtra Dance was the first show he did in 2012. He has also worked on films in the Marathi language.

Who is Sumedh Mudgalkar?

Sumedh Mudgalkar is an Indian dancer and actor who works in movies and on TV. Sumedh was born on November 2, 1996, in Pune, Maharashtra, to a middle-class Marathi family. Sumedh’s first role was as Raghav in the TV show Dil Dosti Dance, which aired on Channel V.

But Sumedh found out who he really was when he played Sushim in Chakravartin Ashoka and Lord Shri Krishna in Radha Krishna.

Family & Birth

Sumedh Mudgalkar was born in Nanded, Maharashtra, on November 2, 1996. He comes from a Hindu family in the middle class. He is Vasudev and Vasanti Mudgalkar’s older son. He has two younger brothers, Sanket and Samiran Mudgalkar, who are not related to him. He has loved dancing since he was a child.

Career

Since he was a child, Mudgalkar has been hooked on acting and dancing. When he was done with school, he went to work in the world of TV serials. In 2013, he got his start on Dil Dosti Dance on Channel V, where he played Raghavendra Pratap.

After this show, he was on “Dance India Dance,” a dance reality show. After this show, he never looked back. He has been in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and RadhaKrishn, which are both well-known TV shows. In the television show RadhaKrishn, he plays Lord Krishna.

Qualifications

Mudgalkar went to the Sinhgad Springdale Public School in Pune when he was a child. He wasn’t a great student, but he always took part in the school dance competition. After he finished school, he went to the Maharashtra Institute of Technology in Pune to get a degree in economics, but he couldn’t finish.

Some Information About Sumedh Mudgalkar

Sumedh Mudgalkar was born and raised in Mumbai, which is in the state of Maharashtra.

In 2012, he also took part in Dance Maharashtra Dance, a Marathi reality show.

He lives with his family in Mumbai.

Mudgalkar has won several awards for his work, including the Radio City Cine Awards for

Best Actor, Best Male Debut, and Best Villain, among others (for Manjha).

He and Sanskruti Balgude were just on an album of Marathi music called “Bekhabar Kashi Tu.”

He has been in three movies in the Marathi language: Ventilator, Manjha, and Bucket List.

In 2019, Mudgalkar and his co-star Mallika Singh won the Indian Telly Award for Best On-Screen Couple (Jury).

In the TV show RadhaKrishn, he played Lord Krishna, which was his most well-known role.

He likes animals and has a dog as a pet.

Mudgalkar is also very health-conscious and works out a lot.

Mudgalkar loves to dance a lot. Even while he was in jail, he kept showing his fans on Instagram how good he was.

Mudgalkar loves to play the guitar and is very good at it. He is learning from what he did as a child.

If you know more about Sumedh Mudgalkar, please tell me. Please leave a comment below, and we’ll respond in an hour.

Early Life

Many of Sumedh’s close friends and family members call him Suma. Sumedh’s family includes his parents and two brothers. Since he was a child, Sumedh loved to dance, which helped him become a good dancer at a very young age.

Sumedh never took dance lessons from a professional teacher. His family has always been there for him, whether he was dancing or acting. In his teens, he moved from Pune to Mumbai to become a dancer.

At first, Sumedh was turned down for some dancing reality shows, which left him very poor. But his family helped him get back on track quickly.

Sumedh says that things were not as simple as they look. I also worked in Struggle Time for 100. Then, in Mumbai, she took part in Dance Maharashtra Dance, which was a Marathi dance reality show.

After the audition, he was chosen, which he has always thought of as a big deal. After this show, Sumedh tried out for Season 4 of Dance India Dance and was also chosen.

In this show, both the audience and the judges gave Sumedh a lot of praise. One of the judges, Shruti Merchant, also gave him the title of Beating, which was a big deal for him.

At the Dance India Dance show, Sumedh came in third place. Even though he didn’t win this season, getting to the finals gave him a lot of attention. Today, Sumedh is also known for being naughty.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Sumedh a Single Child?

Sumedh Mudgalkar comes from a Marathi family in the middle class. Vasudev Mudgalkar is the name of his father, and Vasanti Mudgalkar is the name of his mother. He has 2 brothers- Samiran Mudgalkar and Sanket Mudgalkar.

Who is Sumedh’s Lover?

RadhaKrishn star Sumedh Mudgalkar sent a sweet birthday message to co-star and rumored girlfriend Mallika Singh; check out – Times of India.

Where Did Sumedh Mudgalkar Live?

Sumedh Mudgalkar was born and raised in Pune, Maharashtra, in a Marathi family. He is now pursuing his career in Mumbai.

Final Words

Sumedh Mudgalkar was born on November 2, 1996, in Pune, Maharashtra. His first role was as Raghav in the TV show Dil Dosti Dance. He has also appeared in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and RadhaKrishn.

In the TV show RadhaKrishn, he played Lord Krishna, which was his most well-known role. In 2019, Mudgalkar won the Indian Telly Award for Best On-Screen Couple (Jury).

He loves to play the guitar and is very good at it. Sumedh Mudgalkar was born and raised in Pune, Maharashtra, in a Marathi family. Started his career with Struggle Time for 100 and then took part in Dance Maharashtra Dance. Was chosen for Season 4 of Dance India Dance and came in third place.