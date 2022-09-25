Who is Suhana Khan? Check Everything About This Celebrity Here!

Indian actress, theatre artist, and social media star Suhana Khan is from India. She is well-known because she is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, an Indian movie star. The Netflix movie The Archies by Zoya Akhtar will be her first role (2023).

Biography

Suhana Khan was born in Mumbai on May 22, 2000, which makes her 22 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

She went to Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai for school. Suhana has been good at sports since she was young, and she once led the under-14 girls’ football team at her school.

Besides sports, Suhana was also very involved in other activities outside of school while she was there.

In 2019, she got her degree from Ardingly College in England. She made several documentaries and took part in drama while she was in college. At the Ardingly College graduation ceremony, Suhana was given the Russel Cup for her work in drama.

After that, she went to the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University (NYU) to study acting and drama. Suhana was in a lot of plays while she was a student at Tisch School of the Arts.

Suhana Khan has wanted to be an actress ever since she was a child. Suhana said in an interview, that about the time her parents realized she was serious about acting,

“I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realized I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest.”

Career

In 2022, Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix movie The Archies cast Suhana as Veronica (2023). The main characters in the movie are played by Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Agastya Nanda, and Yuvraj Menda. The movie is an Indian version of the comic book Archie.



In 2019, she was in “The Grey Part of Blue,” a short film. The 10-minute short film, which was directed by Theodore Gimeno, is about a teenager who loves someone who doesn’t love him or her back.

Suhana is also a theatre artist. Since she was in college, she has been in many plays.

Also Read: Sami Khan Age, Biography, Career, and More!

Family

Parents & Siblings

Shah Rukh Khan is an Indian actor and the father of Suhana Khan. People call Shah Rukh Khan “the King of Bollywood.” Gauri Khan is an Indian film producer and interior designer. She is her mother. Two brothers live with her. Aryan Khan, her older brother, is also an actor. Abram Khan is the name of her younger brother. In 2013, AbRam Khan was born through a surrogate.

Other Relatives

Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, Suhana’s grandfather on her father’s side, was a freedom fighter from Peshawar who worked for Indian independence. Meer was a follower of Abdul Ghaffar Khan and worked for the Khudai Khidmatgar, a nonviolent resistance movement led by Abdul Ghaffar Khan that wanted an independent India. Lateef Fatima was her father’s daughter. Her father was a senior government engineer.

Colonel Ramesh Chandra Chhibber is Suhana’s grandfather on her mother’s side, and Savita Chhibber is her grandmother on that side.

Relationships

There are rumors that Suhana Khan is dating Ahaan Panday. The Bollywood actor Chunky Panday is Ahaan’s uncle.

Also Read: Is Johnny Depp Dating His Lawyer? – Here’s Is the Truth

Religion

Suhana Khan’s father was Muslim and her mother was Hindu. In an interview, when asked about the religion of his children, Shah Rukh Khan said that they were neither Hindu nor Muslim. Instead, they were Indian.

Controversy

In March 2016, a picture of Suhana Khan chilling out in a blue bikini went viral on the internet. Abram, her younger brother, was also in the picture. He was playing with sand. Some people on social media called Suhana a “slut” because she wore a bikini. During an interview, Shah Rukh Khan said that some news stories that made Suhana look like an object had upset him a lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Suhana Khan Famous for?

Indian actress, theatre artist, and social media star Suhana Khan is from India. She is well-known because she is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, an Indian movie star. The Netflix movie The Archies by Zoya Akhtar will be her first role (2023).

Who is SUHU on Instagram?

India’s famous TikToker, Instagram star, and social media influencer is Suhana Khan. Suhana is known for the videos of her belly dancing. Suhana khan was born on 29 June 2001 in Mumbai.

What is Suhana Khan’s Religion?

In the video, the actor says that the only religion he has taught his children, Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam, to identify with is “Hindustan.”

Final Words

Suhana Khan was born on May 22, 2000, in Mumbai, India. She is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, an Indian movie star. The Archies by Zoya Akhtar will be her first role (2023). Suhana’s zodiac sign is Gemini. Suhana Khan is an Indian actress, theatre artist, and social media star.

She is the daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. There are rumors that Suhana is dating Ahaan Panday, the Bollywood actor Chunky Panday.