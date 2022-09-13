Who is Rouba Saadeh? Wiki, Family, Relationship Status & More

Rouba Saadeh is a well-known fashion designer and stylist from Italy and Lebanon. She is one of the most well-known fashion designers. She became famous because she used to be married to Michele Morrone, who is a famous Italian actor and model.

Rouba works as a graphic and fashion designer for the Elie SAAB company right now. Rouba also owns a store called Le Paradise Des Fous, where she sells her own clothes, phone cases, bags, bikinis, and many other items.

Rouba Saadeh was born in Lebanon on April 15th. She is now 30 years old and has been divorced for a while. Rouba was born in Lebanon and grew up there. She went to school in Baabda at the Collège Notre-Dame de Jamhour.

She also has a Bachelor of Science in Graphic Design from Lebanese American University and a Master of Business Administration from the same school. Rouba is a very talented fashion model and designer who works very hard.

She went to Istituto Marangoni to get her Post Graduate Diploma in Fashion Design so she could move up in her career. She also took a fashion design course at Central Saint Martins in London over the summer. After finishing school, Rouba Saadeh worked as a graphic web designer at Alfa MIC1 in Beirut.

Later, she worked for a few months as an assistant for the head of the design team at the label Elie Saab Haute Couture & Pret-a-Porter. She opened Les Paradis Des Fous, a store for designers, in 2013. She speaks Arabic, English, French, and Italian, among other languages.

Education & Qualification

Rouba Saadeh’s Career

Rouba Saadeh has a long list of fashion and design projects that she has worked on. Since 2009, she has worked as a professional in the fashion and design world.

First, she worked for Alfa-MIC1 from 2009 to 2011 as a graphic designer. Then, she went to work for Elie Saab as the head of the design team in the Haute Couture & Pret-a-Porter unit. Rouba Saadeh was team leader for five months, and she talked about her plan to become an entrepreneur in the fashion industry.

Le Paradise Des Fous was started by Rouba Saadeh (Paradise of Crazy). As CEO, she changed the company into one that was based on the idea of a designer. Rouba Saadeh’s business was based in Lebanon, where it ran a store that looked for artists and talents that were good enough to put on display.

But the operation was only up and running until December 2014. Five years later, Rouba Saadeh went back to work for her former boss, Elir Saab, and has since moved up through the company.

Family and Culture

She comes from Arab land. We don’t know much about her parents, but we do know that she has a brother and a sister named Abir Saadeh. In 2014, she got married to Michele Morrone, but they split up in 2018.

She has two sons, Marcus (born in 2014) and Brado, from her marriage to Michele (born in 2017).

Facts About Rouba Saadeh

Either with her kids or with her friends and family, she likes to spend her free time.

She speaks Arabic, English, French, and Italian, as well as other languages.

She has some words tattooed on the right side of her chest and an infinity sign on her wrist.

Rouba Saadeh Net worth

A source says that Saadeh is working as a senior ready-to-wear coordinator right now. As of 2021, Rouba Saadeh has a total net worth of $550,000 USD.

The Relationship Between Rouba Saadeh and Michele Morrone

Michele Morrone and Rouba Saadeh started dating as a boyfriend-girlfriend pair. Morrone met Rouba for the first time years ago through one of Rouba’s friends.

Michele Morrone married Saadeh in 2004. In 2014, Rouba Saadeh got married in a small ceremony attended by close friends and family members. Unfortunately, the couple hasn’t said anything about where the ceremony took place or what date it happened.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does Rouba Saadeh Do?

Rouba Saadeh is an ex-wife of the Italian actor and singer Michele Morrone and a fashion designer from Lebanon.

Why Did Rouba Divorce Michelle?

Even though Michele Morrone and his wife are no longer together, he still gets along well with her. Michele says that he and Rouba Saadeh broke up because they couldn’t see past the present.

What is the Number of Kids That Michele Morrone Has?

In 2014, Michele Morrone married Rouba Saadeh, who is known as a designer. Marcudo Morrone and Brado Morrone are his sons. In 2018, Michele and Rouba got a divorce.

