Who is Ringmaster on Masked Singer? Things You Need To Know!

Ringmaster put in an incredible effort in the competition this year. Standing ovations were usually appropriate for her singing. We can see how she was able to get to the final two in the season 7 US finale of The Masked Singer this year. Sadly, she lost out on being named the season’s champion after finishing second behind Firefly.

Who Was Ringmaster in the Masked Singer US?

Hayley Orrantia, who portrays Erica on The Goldbergs, was named as the ringmaster. We would like to kindly inform you that we “told you so” at this point. If you recall, based on the hints and her voice, we first hypothesized that Hayley was hiding behind the mask. Sadly, the judges lacked our perspective.

The judges’ panel as a whole made erroneous predictions. The Ringmaster was mistakenly identified as Maren Morris by Robin Thicke, Hayden Panettiere by Jenny McCarthy, Hailee Steinfeld by Ken Jeong, and Lucy Hale by Nicole Scherzinger.

In the Masked Singer US, Who Plays Ringmaster? Song Selections

Ringmaster sang Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb” during her first week on the programme.

The second performance by Ringmaster featured Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass.”

The audience appreciated Ringmaster’s last group stage performance of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” enough to vote her through to the finals.

Ringmaster dazzled fans with two outstanding performances in the season finale. Sara Bareilles‘ “Gravity” was the opening song. The second song she picked was Katy Perry’s “Waking Up In Vegas.”

Also Read: Ao Ashi Season 2 Release Date: When Is Season 2 Coming Out? Here’s You Can Know About Where to Watch Season 2!

In the Masked Singer US, Who Plays Ringmaster? Give Hints…

A mug with a photo of Miley Cyrus on top of an outline of the state of Montana served as the first hint in the series’ opening week of Ringmaster. This can be a clue that Ringmaster knows the singer.

The following clue was a Tic Tac Toe board with an “x” in the center. Not the most reliable hint available at the moment. A bottle of “Sweet Southern” was the last suggestion given. Although it’s not the strongest indication, it’s possible that Ringmaster has southern roots.

You should know that I’m a ’90s gal, but I’ve been songwriting for as long as I can remember. That was the clue given in Ringmaster’s second week.

The third round of Ringmaster’s hints created a picture of her professional life in which she spoke of being surrounded by the finest of the best, having tried to fit in with a group but ultimately choosing to go her own way and reaping the benefits for the past ten years.

An elf with a no symbol on it, a laughing emoji, NASA has written on a blackboard, a “Welcome to Nashville” sign, juggling, report cards with an A++ and a B-, and a “Welcome to Nashville” sign were some of the visual cues.

Ringmaster has previously met judge Nicole Scherzinger, according to the “Roads to the Finals” episode.

Ringmaster’s first hint in her last episode was a sticker with a picture of a horse on it. The following hint was a drawing of a mouse from a cartoon. She ended the week’s hints with a picture of Simon Cowell.

In “The Masked Singer,” Who is Ringmaster? Costume Hints

The bottom of the ringmaster’s costume, which was supposed to resemble a whole circus tent, is rather detailed. People have speculated that it might be one of The Greatest Showman’s cast members given the movie centers on showman P.T. Barnum, who gathered performers to build his own grand circus.

In light of this, we might be considering well-known actors like Rebecca Ferguson or Zendaya, given they played two of the movie’s main characters in 2017. Or might it be someone else from the movie?

Another possibility is Britney Spears, whose album is titled Circus and which might mark the singer’s significant comeback after lately making news due to her conservatorship. Or, as she is a performer and adores complex, gorgeous costumes, Dita Von Teese might be here after her debut on The Masked Dancer UK!

However, it’s challenging to define precisely who Ringmaster could be until we get some more specific hints, so we’ll have to wait tolerantly for further information to emerge.

Also Read: Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Release Date: What Happens in Episode 20 of Season 1?