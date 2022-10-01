Who is Reba Mcentire Dating? Latest Updates!

Country singers often sing songs about love and heartbreak, and it’s easier for them to do so if they’ve been through those things in real life. Reba McEntire, a famous country singer, has definitely been hurt in the past. She got married for the first time in 1976 to Charlie Battles, a well-known rancher, and steer-wrestling champion.

In 1987, they split up. Reba got married to Narvel Blackstock, who was her manager, in 1989. Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock is the boy they had together. After 26 years of marriage, they split up in 2015.

But it looks like Reba’s luck is on the rise. Since January 2020, she has been going out with actor Rex Linn. On her podcast Living & Learning, she recently talked about this new relationship.

Who is Rex Linn?

Rex Linn is an American actor who works in movies and on TV. He is best known for playing Frank Tripp on the show CSI: Miami. He is a country boy at heart, just like Reba. He was born in Spearman, Texas, but he lived in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for most of his childhood. He went to college at Oklahoma State.

He was able to start out as an actor while also working in investment banking and the oil industry. In the movie Night Game, which also starred Roy Scheider, he played Floyd Epps for the first time. After that, he moved to Los Angeles to try to get more acting jobs.

How They Got Together

Reba and Rex first met on the set of The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw in 1991, which was a long time ago. Over the years, they stayed in touch, and they have many friends in common. In January 2020, they made plans to have dinner together, and sparks flew.

Reba mcentire said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, “We’ve kept in touch over the years, and we both know the same people, so it was just like old friends getting together for dinner in January.” “After that, we started texting and calling each other to get to know each other better while we were in quarantine.”

When Reba’s mother died, they became closer. They told the world about their relationship through an Instagram post in October 2020. “Tater Tot” and “Sugar Tot” are what they call each other.

Appearances in Public

The first time they were seen in public together was at the 54th CMA Awards in November 2020. In March 2022, they also went to the Oscars together.

Reba was hosting the Gateway Celebrity Fight Night, an event to raise money for cancer research, and they both went. Reba wrote about this on her Instagram account. The event raised $5 million. Reba’s velvet dress, which fit her like a glove, sold at auction for $120,000. It seems like Rex could be her lucky charm.

“The Tots” Began Their Relationship in Quarantine “Coffee Camps.”

The two people said they started dating while they were stuck in different states. Linn reached out to McEntire when her mother got sick, and that’s when they started dating.

As luck would have it, McEntire and Linn’s friendship started to turn romantic around the same time that pandemic rules made it hard for them to spend time together in person. But the Reba star said that she thought that was good for their relationship.

McEntire said on her Spotify podcast, “It was a very special relationship because we got to know each other without doing anything physical.” They said they got to know each other by calling each other every morning before work. They called these calls “coffee camp.”

Lin also said that it gave them a chance to “grow closer emotionally over the course of those months and weeks.”

“Every morning, we’d talk. While I was in Oklahoma, we started “coffee camp,” McEntire said. But Linn was in California at the time, so some of the calls started early for him because of the time difference.

Linn said, “Sometimes, my “coffee camp” began at 3 a.m.” “But, man, I haven’t missed a single one. I never want to miss a single one. All of them have been great.”

McEntire says that since then, they can’t be apart. Today says that “the Tots” even laugh about getting married.

