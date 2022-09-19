Who is Rajiv Adatia? Wiki, Insta, Relationship, Family & More

Rajiv Adatia is a well-known model, entrepreneur, social media star, motivational speaker, producer, Internet sensation, and media face from India. He was born in 1986 and is 35 years old.

He became famous in October 2021, when rumors spread that he would join Bigg Boss Season 15 in the 3rd Weekend Ka War on October 23, 2021. (Saturday).

He will be a “wild card” entry into the house. Well, Rajiv hasn’t said anything about whether or not he’ll be on Bigg Boss 15. People can’t wait to see who the new contestants are. Adatia is also a well-known producer, among other things.

He also loves to inspire people through his speeches and one-on-one talks. As part of his job, he has traveled to many different countries. Rajiv is well-known in the movie business.

Rajiv Adatia’s Biography

He has not told anyone in public where he was born. He said in an Instagram post that he was 18 when his father died. In 2004, his father passed away. Based on this, he was born in India in 1986. 35 years old is how old he is (as of 2021).

He got into a private school in the area where he grew up. He cared a lot about what he was learning in school. He reportedly has a bachelor’s degree in both psychology and the performing arts.

Rajiv Adatia’s Family

He doesn’t say much about his family. After a lot of searching, we found out that his mother’s name is Neela Adatia and that she is a housewife. No one knows who his father is. In September 2004, his father passed away. The reason why his father died is still a mystery. He said:-

“I don’t think I know a stronger person than you, mother! Losing Dad Make it easy for 3 kids, give us the best education and protect us always! To be by our side and always love us unconditionally! Dad would be so proud of you! love you so much and thank you for everything you do for me.”

He is one of two children. Deepa Adatia is the name of his older sister. He didn’t tell anyone what his older brother’s name was. We found out by looking through his Instagram that Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are his rakhi sisters. Rajiv is a Hindu, which is a religion. Sources say that he is a member of the Lohana caste.

Girlfriend, Wife, and Relationships of Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia is a model who is both smart and successful. Well, he hasn’t told us anything about who he dates. He has sent many pictures to friends and Bollywood stars. He never forgets to say happy birthday to his friends. He hasn’t said who his girlfriend is or how pretty she is.

Also, there were no rumors that he was dating anyone. It’s possible that he doesn’t want the public to know about his lover and doesn’t want to talk about them. We hope that he will soon tell everyone about his lover in a big way.

Rajiv Adatia’s Work, Profession, and Lifestyle

Adatia has worked for more than one business. After his father died, he got a job with a modeling agency. He was a model in many shows and then moved on to movies. He has made a lot of things. He is a well-known face in the movie business.

Rajiv has also shared a lot of pictures with famous people like Deepika Padukone, Neetu Singh, Pariniti Chopra, Sonu Nigam, Sargun Mehta, and many more. As an entrepreneur, he worked with the “Wed in Style” company, which makes decorations for weddings.

Rajiv Adatia’s Net worth

Rajiv Adatia makes a lot of money from his long list of jobs. Modeling, Photoshoots, brand ads, business, social media, and being on TV shows are all ways he makes money. With his money, he is living in style. He has a Mercedes-Benz brand car. About INR 4-5 Crores is a rough estimate of how much he is worth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Was Rajiv Adatia?

Rajiv Adatia is a businessman, a model, and a motivational speaker from the UK. He took part in the TV reality show “Bigg Boss 15” in 2021.

What is the Relation Between Rajiv Adatia and Shilpa Shetty?

Rajiv Adatia is a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi’s 12th season. He just got back to Mumbai from Cape Town, South Africa, where he shot for the show. When Rajiv got back, he was eager to see his sisters Shilpa and Shamita.

Is Rajiv Adatia Related to Shamita Shetty?

Rajiv was born there and grew up there. He is also the rakhi brother of the actress Shamita Shetty. At times, his housemates criticized him for playing the game in the house while under the influence of Shamita. Now, Deepa Anand, Rajiv’s sister, has said that her brother is not Shamita’s puppet.

Final Words

