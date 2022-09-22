Who is Pooja Singhal? All The Things You Need To Know Today!

People already know about IAS Pooja Singhal, and they want to know more about her. Some people want to know about his family, his net worth, and how much money he makes. Others want to know about his work.

Here is “A Real News” with all the details. The date of IAS Pooja Singhal’s birth is not known. Indian is where she was born. She is a senior Indian IAS officer from the state of Jharkhand. The names of her father and mother, her relationship, and her lover are all listed below.

Pooja Singhal, who is an IAS, was born in India. This page doesn’t say when he was born or how old he is. On Friday, May 6, 2022, the ED went to the place of worship and searched it.

IAS Pooja Singhal

She is now working as Secretary for Industries and Mines. Before this, she worked for the BJP government as the Agriculture Secretary. Even when the MNREGA scam was going on, she was sent to Khunti as Deputy Collector. The ED went to his home at Booti Mor, which is near the Hanuman temple, at about 7 am and took away Rs 19.31 crore.

Officials said on Friday that the Enforcement Directorate went to the home of Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal IAS and her family as part of a money-laundering investigation into the alleged theft of over Rs 18 crore from the MNREGA fund district of the state’s Khunti district between 2008 and 2011.

Pooja Singhal is a senior IAS officer from Jharkhand who works as Secretary, Industries, and Mines. Jharkhand Public Service Commission is where she got her bachelor’s degree. Pooja used to be the Agriculture Secretary in the federal cabinet led by the BJP. During the well-known MNREGA scam, Pooja was sent as Deputy Collector to the Khunti district.

At least Rs 17 crore in cash has been taken from the Ranchi office of a chartered accountant, the government has confirmed. She has also said that banknote counters were called to figure out how much cash was found. If you want to know more, keep reading this article until you know everything.

Also Read: Who is Vini Raman? Wiki, Insta, Relationship, Family & More

Case on Pooja Singhal

Pooja Singhal, an IAS officer who was arrested in a money laundering case, has asked the PMLA court to let her go free on the grounds that she is sick. The IAS officer, who has since been fired, was arrested on May 11.

Singhal, who used to be the secretary of the Jharkhand mining department, is in Birsa Munda jail and is being held by the court. She’ll be locked up until July 15.

What is the Case?

The Enforcement Directorate is looking into Pooja Singhal and others for money laundering. This is related to a case in which Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, a former junior engineer for the government of Jharkhand, was arrested on June 17, 2020, in West Bengal. He had been charged by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2012.

Between April 1, 2008, and March 21, 2011, Ram Binod Prasad Sinha was accused of stealing public money and investing it in his own name and the names of his family members.

ED raids on Pooja Singhal’s home and other places led to the seizure of Rs 19 crore in cash. When Singhal was working in Khunti in 2009 and 2010, she was being watched by the agency that looks into money because she had stolen Rs 18 crore from the MGNREGA. Up to 16 FIRs were filed.

The ED is looking into how he might be connected to the IAS officer and her husband.

Puja Singhal said she felt uncomfortable while she was being held and questioned. Also, she got all the medical help she needed. Doctors were sent out twice a day to make sure everyone was healthy. Now, Singhal wants to get out of jail because of his health.

Latest News About the Case of Pooja Singhal

The ED went to the home of a senior IAS officer from Jharkhand named Pooja Singhal on Friday. During a 7 a.m. search of Pooja Singhal’s home near the Booti Mo of Hanuman temple, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found Rs 19.31 crore.

During the raid, there were also people from the paramilitary force there. Pooja Singhal is an IAS officer in Jharkhand. On May 6, 2022, ED beat her up and stole from her. She is a victim of violence in her own home. Pooja is now the Government of India’s Secretary of Industries and Mines.

Pooja Singhal used to be the Agriculture Secretary in the government in New Delhi which was led by the BJP. Pooja was also sent to Khunti as Deputy Collector while the MNREGA scam was being looked into. Pooja was the Deputy Commissioner in Khunti, Palamu, and she was accused of acting badly.

After searching several sites owned by IAS Pooja Singhal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found and took 19.31 crore in cash. During the operation, the ED team arrested 25 people who had something to do with where IAS Pooja Singhal was. The information in this report is about how 17 crores were taken.

Also Read: Who is Nora Fatehi? Latest 2022 Info!

Pooja Singhal Controversies

When Pooja was the Deputy Commissioner in the Khunti district, she was accused of stealing Rs. 16 crores through an MNREGA scam. This caused a lot of controversies.

When the ED raided her Ranchi home on May 6, they found Rs. 19.31 crore in cash. This caused a lot of controversies. In the case that was brought against Pooja, she was accused of letting contractors she had hired do illegal work at Pachadumar sand ghat without getting permission from the National Board of Wildlife. India Today was the source.