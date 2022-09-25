Who is on the Nickel? Things You Need to Know!

President Thomas Jefferson is on the current nickel. His picture has been on the back of a nickel for a long time. When the Jefferson nickel came out in 1938, it was the first time that Jefferson was on a five-cent coin.

Thomas Jefferson was the United States’ third leader. He was one of the people who helped start the United States. He was born in 1743. From 1804 to 1809, Jefferson was the leader of the country. He is best known for being the main person who wrote the Declaration of Independence.

Early Nickels

Before the Jefferson nickel, there were the Buffalo nickel, the Shield nickel, and the Liberty Head V nickel. A Native American man is shown on the Buffalo nickel.

Before the nickel, there were “half dimes,” which came in series like the Flowing Hair half dime, the Draped Bust half dime, the Capped Bust half dime, and the Seated Liberty half dime. On the front of these old coins, there is a picture of Lady Liberty. The statue of Lady Liberty stands for freedom.

A Quick Look at the Nickel

In honor of the 150th anniversary of the nickel, read about how it came to be made.

Not always did a nickel cost five cents. In 1865, nickel was worth three cents. Before that, “nickel cents” meant pennies made of an alloy.

Even the word “nickel” turns out to be misleading. Q, a coin expert, says that nickels should really be called “coppers.” Bowers, David. The nickels we use today are 75 percent copper.

There are more surprises in the history of the nickel than just those. In a strange way, the story of the five-cent coin in the United States is a war story. And since it was first made in 1866, 150 years ago, the simple nickel shows the symbolic and practical value of money in general.

To figure out where the name “nickel” came from, you have to go back to a time when precious metals were the most important thing. In the 1850s, gold and silver were the only metals used to make coins with any real value. In a financial crisis, or even worse, if a government fell, precious metal coins could always be melted down. They were valuable on their own.

But in the spring of 1861, southern states started to leave the Union, and Abraham Lincoln became President. Fort Sumter in Charleston, South Carolina, was hit by shells soon after. America and its money were both in trouble.

“No one knew how the Civil War would end,” says Bowers, who has written several books about the history of coins. An important side effect of the war was that it made a lot of people nervous. “People started saving hard money, especially silver and gold.”

It seemed like coins were gone overnight, and the U.S. The Mint couldn’t meet the demand. The head of the American Numismatic Association, Douglas Mudd, says that the United States did not have enough gold and silver to make enough money to meet the needs of the country.

“Even the cent was going away.” This problem was even worse in the South. Because there wasn’t much gold and silver, the Confederacy had to use paper money almost exclusively to buy things from other countries.

2004 Nickel

In 2004, the Monticello side of the back of the nickel was changed for the first time. This was done to honor the 200th anniversary of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. In one minting, the Indian Peace Medal was shown, and in the other, the expedition’s keelboat was shown.

2005 Nickel

The U.S. The Mint put a new picture of Thomas Jefferson on the front of the nickel to make it look more modern. Joe Fitzgerald came up with the picture. The Mint also planned two different designs for the back of the coin. One showed an American bison, and the other showed the Pacific Ocean, which was the Lewis and Clark Expedition’s final destination.

2006 Nickel

In 2006, the reverse of the nickel went back to using Felix Schlag’s Monticello design. On the front, a new portrait of Jefferson was made based on the 1800 Rembrandt Peale portrait. It is the first U.S. coin to have a picture of a President looking forward. Jamie Franki made the new front of the coin. It has more details than the one from 1938 because of how coins are made now.

Thomas Jefferson – Founding Father and Third President

So, who was Thomas Jefferson, really? Jefferson was born on April 13, 1743, in Shadwell, Virginia. He was part of a well-known family. His father was a farmer and land surveyor, and his mother was a well-known person. Jefferson’s father left him some land, and he used it to build Monticello, which is also on the back of most Jefferson Nickels.

Jefferson went to school at the College of William and Mary in Virginia. He later had a successful career as a lawyer and public servant. He joined the Continental Congress and wrote the Declaration of Independence, the first document our country was based on, in 1776. In 1776, Jefferson quit Congress and went back to Virginia to work in the state government.

He was chosen to be governor, which he did from 1779 to 1781. In the years that followed, Jefferson worked as a trade representative in France and took over for Benjamin Franklin as minister. Jefferson was also interested in the culture of Europe. He sent books, seeds, scientific tools, statues, drawings, and other things back to Virginia.

In 1790, President George Washington made Jefferson Secretary of State. During this time, Jefferson fought against Alexander Hamilton’s pro-British policies and ran for president in 1796 as a Democratic-Republican. Jefferson became vice president under John Adams, who he would later beat in the 1800 election because he lost by only three electoral votes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is on the Nickel Before 1938?

Since 1938, when it replaced the Buffalo nickel, the five-cent coin made by the United States Mint has been the Jefferson nickel.

What Makes a 1964 Nickel Rare?

A full steps coin has at least five steps of the house in perfect condition, with good relief and no flaws in the minting. A full steps attribute changes the value of the coin, which is why many coin collectors like it. Full-step 1964 Jefferson Nickels are hard to find, so they are in high demand.

What is a 2022 Nickel Made of?

These coins are made of copper and nickel. It is 21.2mm across. The Philadelphia mint is where these coins were made. These coins are in perfect, never-used condition.

Conclusion

