Who is Naruto’s Dad? Things You Need To Know!

Amazing Naruto fans welcome back for a new essay about the phenomenal manga that is Naruto! Who is Naruto’s Dad? will be the topic of today’s discussion because it is crucial to understanding the plot of the Naruto and Naruto Shippuden Series.

The Fourth Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village and the father of Naruto was Minato Namikaze. She was also the spouse of Kushina Uzumaki.

For the majority of us, it took a very long time to discover who Naruto’s father was because we didn’t find out until several hundred episodes into Masashi Kishimoto’s manga.

So that you can understand who Naruto’s father is, we will tell you everything that happened before the adventures of young Naruto Uzumaki in this post.

This page includes spoilers, so if you haven’t seen or read many of Naruto’s episodes and chapters or don’t want to be exposed to them, you might not want to read them. Here is who Naruto’s father is for those who are interested in learning more, though!

Who is the Father of Naruto?

Minato Namikaze, the Fourth Hokage of Konoha and a formidable ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village known as “Yellow Flash of the Leaf,” is the father of Naruto.

Naruto Uzumaki’s father, Minato Namikaze, passed away soon after Naruto’s birth as a result of unfortunate circumstances that occurred the night Naruto was born.

Like his son, Naruto Uzumaki Father has the well-known spiky yellow hair and blue eyes. Additionally, they both learned their distinctive Jutsu, the Rasengan, from the same teacher, Jiraiya.

But let’s concentrate more on Minato’s earlier life:

Minato Kid

When he was younger, Kid Minato resembled Naruto a little. Everyone in the hamlet looks up to this very self-assured child who was not frightened to perform on stage and whose goal was to become Hokage.

His first significant task was to rescue Kushina Uzumaki, who would later become his wife, from the Hidden Cloud Village after she was taken prisoner as Kyuubi’s Jinchuriki at the time.

Minato and Kushina

Kushina was able to leave a trail of her movement so that Minato could find it and save her thanks to the red hair she pulled out while traveling.

Following this incident, Minato confided his sentiments to Kushina, telling her how lovely she was in both body and spirit and how much he loved her for having the strength to stand up to the kids who teased her for having a different hair colour and being an outsider.

Additionally, he said that he didn’t want to lose her, and those comments caused Kushina to change. She gained self-assurance and began to appreciate her red hair, which she had previously hated.

Naruto’s Mom and Dad

Minato Namikaze and Kushina Uzumaki are Naruto’s parents. As a result of their love for one another, they had a boy whom they named Naruto. This name had special significance because it was the name of the hero who, in Jiraiya’s story, would alter the Shinobi world.

Naruto’s Mom and Dad Death

At the same location where he had relocated his family, Minato returned to the village and moved the enormous Nine-Tailed Beast outside of the zone. Minato had the option of sending it somewhere else, but he had only set up his markers at that specific location outside the settlement.

As a result, Naruto’s father finds himself outside the village fighting Nine-Tails while also being surrounded by his wife and kid and having nearly little chakra left. For his benefit, Kushina, who was still in good shape, utilized her Adamantine Sealing Chains to bind the Tailed Beast.

The world’s equilibrium was threatened by Nine-Tails’ might, though, so Minato chose to confine him inside Naruto with the Death Reaper seal in the hopes that one day his son would be able to restrain it.

Nine-Tails attempted to assassinate the newborn child with an attack after realizing the Fourth Hokage’s strategy. You are aware of what will occur. Minato and Kushina utilized their bodies as shields to block the claw of Nine-Tails in order to save their kid.

Just before Minato used the Eight signed seal to put an end to their suffering, the two young parents said their final goodbyes to their kid and wished him luck and love, and wished for him to become a good person and be true to his word.

When Does Naruto Meet His Dad?

The first time Naruto sees his father was during the Pain’s Assault arc, just before Nine-Tails Chakra was going to engulf him. Then, when Minato has been revived by Kabuto’s Edo Tensei Technique, they both reappear on the battlefield.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Naruto’s Dad the 4th Hokage?

Yes, Minato Namikaze, the Fourth Hokage, is the father of Naruto. When Naruto freed his eighth tail and moved on to his ninth tail (his father stopped him and reapplied the seal), Chapter 367 of the manga confirmed this.

Who is Naruto’s Original Father?

The Fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze, the head of Konoha’s ninja army, locked a terrifying fox-like monster known as Kurama the Nine-Tailed Fox inside of Naruto’s body at the expense of his own life and that of his wife, Kushina Uzumaki. Naruto is an orphan.

Why is Naruto an Uzumaki and Not a Namikaze?

The protagonist was given the last name of Uzumaki in order to prevent others from realizing that it was Minato’s kid. Hiruzen was in charge of raising Minato’s child and was also in charge of giving him the surname Uzumaki.

Final Words

