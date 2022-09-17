Who is Munmun Dutta Husband? Things You Need to Know!

Munmun Dutta works as a model and as an actress. She is known for playing Mrs. Babita Iyer in the long-running show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. She has been working in the field for over 15 years.

She has been in a lot of TV ads and has also done a lot of modeling work. Let’s learn more about Munmun Dutta’s personal and professional life.

Biography

Munmun Dutta was born in Durgapur, West Bengal, on September 28, 1987, making him 35 years old as of 2022. She wanted to be a doctor when she was young, but she became an actress instead.

After she was in the popular TV show “Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah,” everyone knew her name. Since then, she hasn’t been able to go back. She has also been a model for many different companies.

Outlook Appearance

Munmun Dutta has a height of 5 feet 5 inches. Even though she has brown hair. She likes to dye her hair, and she often has blonde or golden hair.

Career

Munmun Dutta went to school in Kanpur, UP, at the Oxford Model Senior Secondary School. She went to college in Pune, where she got a Master’s degree in Arts (English). Her mother pushed her to become a journalist, so she signed up for a course in journalism. However, she quit in the middle to pursue a career in the glamorous world.

In 2004, the TV show “Hum Sab Barati,” which was shown on Zee TV, was where Munmun Dutta’s acting career began. She also tried her hand at movies. Her first one, called “Mumbai Express,” was her big break (2005).

She also appeared in other TV shows and movies, but the show “Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma,” which has been on for more than 8 years, made her famous.

Family, Husband, and Boyfriend

Munmun Dutta was born to a family that was from Bengal. Her mother and father were both singers. She became interested in singing, just like her family. So, she learned how to sing in the classical style. Her father died on June 11, 2018, after being sick for a long time.

As of 2020, Munmun Dutta is still single and has never been married. Sources say that actor Armaan Kohli was in a relationship with Munmun Dutta. But because he was so mean, the relationship didn’t last long.

Armaan is also said to have hurt Munmun in the past. In September 2021, it was said that she was dating Raj Anadkat, who is best known for playing Tappu on Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah.

Favorites

Munmun Dutta enjoys going to the movies to see Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan,

Rani Mukherjee, Madhuri Dixit, and Anushka Sharma.

Rohit Sharma is her favorite player.

Goa and Paris are two places that Dutta would love to visit.

She likes the colors white, blue, and black.

“Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi” is Munmun’s favorite TV show (2016).

In her free time, she likes to watch Hollywood movies like Titanic (1997) and A Walk to Remember (2002).

Facts

Munmun Dutta loves to dance and has been taught how to do it well. She has been in some music videos as well.

She loves to travel and wants to see all the places in the world.

The #MeToo campaign on Twitter got Munmun to talk about the bad things that men in her life did to her when she was young. She wrote a post on Instagram and said why she couldn’t get married.

Munmun Dutta also helps people in need. She thinks it’s important for girls to go to school and pays for her housemaid’s daughter to go to school.

She also helps homeless dogs because she loves animals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Munmun Dutta Marrying Raj Anadkat?

In the popular show, Raj plays the part of Tappu, and Munmun plays the part of Babita ji. There were rumors that the two actors, who are about 9 years apart in age, were dating. Now, Raj Anadkat has gone on social media to say that the rumors are not true.

Is Munmun Dutta Still Single?

Those rumors started when the two people were seen together in different places. But after a while, they turned out to be false. After Munmun said she was single for real, the rumors stopped.

Who is Munmun Dutta Crush?

On September 12, 2021, Munmun Dutta went on Instagram and talked about the rumors that she was dating her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Raj Andakat.

Final Words

