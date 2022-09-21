Who is Mohsin Akhtar Mir? Wiki, Insta, Family, Relationship, & Lifestyle!

Mohsin Akhtar Mir is an Indian businessman, model, and actor. He is married to Urmila Matondkar, an Indian actress.

Mohsin Akhtar Mir was born in Kashmir, India, in 1974, which makes him 35 years old as of 2019.

Career

He began his work life as a model. He was a model for Manish Malhotra, a well-known fashion designer. In 2007, he was in an ad for an antiperspirant along with Preity Zinta.

Mohsin’s first role was in the 2009 movie “Luck by Chance.” He played the main role in the 2009 movie “It’s a Man’s World.”

In Kashmir, where Mohsin lives, he has an embroidery business. He became a producer for the first time with the 2018 Marathi movie “Madhuri.”

Mohsin Akhtar Mir Height and Physical Measurements

The way it looks shows how beautiful celebrities are. Their height, weight, and eye color have always been a big part of their beauty. It makes us worried. Mohsin Akhtar Mir is 183 cm tall in centimeters, 1.83 m tall in meters, and 6′ tall in feet and inches.

The weight is 78 kg in Kilograms and 171 lbs in Pounds. Since the weight changes often, we put a value on the moment. Brown is the color of the eyes. In the same way, the hair is black.

Mohsin Akhtar Mir Marital Status and Affairs

Mohsin Akhtar Mir is an Indian actor, businessman, and model from the city of Srinagar. He was born in 1982. He is best known as Urmila Matondkar‘s husband (Indian Actress & Model).

He also works as an in-house model for Manish Malhotra, who is a fashion designer. In his teens, Mohsin moves to Mumbai to become an actor. He came in second place at the Mr. India contest. Akhtar Mir will soon be in “Luck By Chance.”

The well-known actress from the movie “Rangela” might get the ticket from the North Mumbai seat. She is also running for a seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha. Ms. Matondkar did several hit movies like “Pyar Tune Kya Kiya”, “Rangeela” and “Kunwara”.

In fact, Matondkar supports Gandhi and Nehru because that is what her family believes in. She wants to get a job and help people. On the other hand, Gopal Shetty from the BJP party is against her.

Mohsin Akhtar Mir’s Professional Life

Here, we have put together information about his work. You will also find out the name of the school or college they went to, as well as their educational background and other related information. It’s a Man’s World was the first show he did (2010). Model, Actor, and Businessman are the main jobs.

Mohsin Akhtar Mir Net Worth

Do you know how much money Mohsin Akhtar Mir has? How much does he make? It’s important to note that a person’s net worth and salary can change over time.

In the table below, you can find the most up-to-date information about salary and assets. There are also disagreements in this part. Mohsin Akhtar Mir has a net worth of 1800 crore INR.

Facts About Mohsin Akhtar Mir

When he turned 21, Mohsin’s parents started planning for his marriage and also wanted him to take over their family business in Kashmir; but he wanted to pursue his career in acting and didn’t want to marry or run his family business, so, he ran away from his home to Mumbai.

He has walked the runway for designers such as Manish Malhotra, Taroon Kumar, Vikram Phadnis, and Ranna Gill.

In 2007, he came in second place in the Mr. India model hunt.

He used to model for Manish Malhotra, who is Urmila Matondkar’s friend.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Urmila Now?

Urmila is now trying to make a living as a politician. She used to be a member of the Congress party, but in 2020 she switched to the Shiv Sena.

Is Urmila Matondkar Still Married?

Thursday was the third anniversary of Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar’s wedding. Since they got married, Urmila and Mohsin have often sent each other romantic pictures on social media.

What is the Age Difference Between Urmila Matondkar and Her Husband?

The wedding took place on March 3, 2016. Fans were surprised by the big age difference between them. Urmila is 10 years older than Mohsin.

How Did Urmila and Mohsin Meet?

According to the news, they met at the wedding of the niece of renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra in 2014 and got along right away. Urmila and Mohsin both know Manish Malhotra, who is a friend of both of theirs.

