Who is Lily Rose Depp Mom? Latest Updates!

Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp’s only daughter, has followed in her parent’s footsteps and become famous.

Vanessa Paradis, Lily-mother, Rose’s is a well-known French singer who is 49 years old. Lily-Rose is a model and actress.

Who is Lily-Rose Depp’s Mother Vanessa Paradis?

Vanessa Paradis’s song “Joe le Taxi” was a worldwide hit when she was only 14 years old.

The song was number one for 11 weeks in France, and it also got to number three in the UK. Vanessa Star was born in France on December 22, 1972, in Aint-Maur-des-Fossés. At age 16, she quit school to sing full-time.

She has seven studio albums, and in 2018, she put out Les Sources.

In 1998, Vanessa started dating Johnny Depp, an American actor who had become well-known through movies like 21 Jump Street, Nightmare on Elm Street, and Edward Scissorhands.

They have two kids together: Lily-Rose Depp, who is a model and actress and was born on May 27, 1999, and Jack Depp, who was born on April 9, 2002, and stays out of the spotlight.

Vanessa has also been in movies and worked as a model, but she turned down the Calvin Klein ad campaign in 1991 that launched the career of Kate Moss.

For her role in Noce Blanche, she won the César for Most Promising Actress in 1990.

Before she was in a long-term relationship with Depp, Vanessa was with American rocker Lenny Kravitz for five years. Kravitz produced her self-titled album in 1992.

Paradis’ Relationship With Johnny Depp

Paradis continued to appear in French films during the 1990s, including La clef, Girl on the Bridge, and Une chance sur deux. In addition, she performed on tour in France, England, and Canada.

As with her daughter, Paradis has long been associated with Chanel. In 1990, she began to appear in their handbag and perfume advertisements. Also a model for Miu Miu, Paradis.

After her split from Kravtiz, Paradis first dated Johnny Depp before spending a short time with French actor Stanislas Merhar. From 1998 to 2012, they were a couple, and they have two kids together: Lily-Rose and son John Christopher “Jack” Depp III.

Why did Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis Break Up?

Following 14 years of marriage and the birth of two children, Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp decided to part ways.

Ten years before, when Johnny was in France filming Roman Polanski’s The Ninth Gate, they had already started dating.



According to a statement made by their publicist, the couple never got married but “amicably parted.”

Although no explanation was provided, it is thought that the stress of scheduling issues may have had a role.

Vanessa stated the following in a witness statement for the court case involving Depp and Amber Heard in 2021: “I can say Johnny was never violent or abusive to me.

“I’ve seen that these outlandish claims have been incredibly upsetting and have also hurt his career because, regrettably, people continue to believe these fake facts,” she said. This is particularly disappointing since he has shown kindness and generosity to so many people in his personal and professional life.

When they separated, they requested seclusion for both themselves and, more significantly, their children.

What is Paradis Doing Today?

Paradis is still working diligently on his acting and music careers. Les Sources, her most recent CD, was a collection of folk-rock songs about relationships. She continues to perform; most recently, in 2021’s This music is not amusing to anyone. Additionally, she and Samuel Benchetrit are blissfully wed. The two met while working on Benchetrit’s 2015 film Dog, which starred Paradis.

Although many people consider Lily-father Rose to be her most well-known dad, it’s obvious that Paradis is a very huge star in her own right, having achieved success in modeling, acting, and singing. Lily-involvement Rose in the entertainment world is not surprising given her parents.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Lily-Rose’s Deps Mom?

West of Paris, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, on May 27, 1999, Lily-Rose Melody Depp was born. She is the child of French singer, actress, and model Vanessa Paradis and American actor, producer, and musician Johnny Depp.

Who is the Mother of Johnny Depp’s Two Children?

Daughter Lily-Rose and son Jack are shared by Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Paradis.

What is Up With Johnny Depp’s Teeth?

After filming the most recent Pirates of the Caribbean film, Johnny Depp admitted that he needs cosmetic dentistry. No matter how hard he brushes, the 47-year-old actor told Fox News that he is unable to remove the silver dental veneers that were temporarily affixed to his teeth so he could play Jack Sparrow.

Final Words

