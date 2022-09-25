Who is Lexi Rivera Dating? Things You Need To Know!

Lexi Rivera is only 19 years old, but she is already a social media star and a successful YouTuber.

The influencer is also a big deal on TikTok, where her videos have over 325 million likes and she has almost 16 million followers.

Who is Youtuber, Lexi Rivera?

This beautiful YouTuber named Lexi is known for her videos about pranks, traveling, 24-hour challenges, and gymnastics. Rivera is also a big name on TikTok and Instagram.

Reports say that Rivera also works as a professional gymnast. She also has a job as an Instagram model. Lexi has also worked with a lot of well-known brands. She has also been in a lot of YouTube videos by Brent Rivera.

Who is Lexi Rivera Dating?

Andrew Davila is said to be connected to Lexi Rivera.

Even though the rumors have never been proven true, the two have known each other for a long time and have been making videos together for social media for a long time.

Fans think that Lexi and Andrew are an official couple after she posted a video on YouTube called “MY EX MEETS MY NEW BOYFRIEND”

In the clip, she reportedly played a joke on her ex-boyfriend Ben Azelart by making him think that she was with Andrew.

Also, at the beginning of the video, she says that despite the prank, they are just “really good friends.”

Fans think they might be seeing each other behind the scenes, though, because he is always filming TikToks with Lexi for their accounts.

Ben Azelart

Ben Azelart was born on January 10, 2002, so he will be 20 years old in 2022. He was born in Texas, United States, to a family from the upper middle class. Recently, Ben Azelart has been living in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. He is known to be an American and a Christian by his nationality and religion.

He went to Kailua Intermediate School in Hawaii when he was young. After that, he went to a private university in his home state of Hawaii and got his degree there. From a very young age, he was very interested in skateboarding and took part in many contests.

Lexi Rivera’s Net worth

Lexi makes a good living from what she does on YouTube. She also gets paid to do promotions and work with brands. Besides this, Lexi also works with a lot of well-known brands.

She and her family are living in California in a very nice way. She also used the money she made to buy a car. We think that Lexi Rivera’s net worth is between $2 and $3 million (approx.).

What Did Fans Say About Lexi and Andrew?

In the comments section of the prank video Lexi posted, some fans couldn’t believe she wasn’t actually dating Andrew.

One YouTube user said, “Realize that every time she tricks Ben into doing something flirty or whatever, she always uses Andrew lol.”

“Lexi and Andrew are just friends, but you never know how love will end,” wrote someone else. “Oh man, they’re in love.”

A third person asked, “Why do you break Ben’s heart so often? I feel so bad for Ben.”

Who is Lexi Rivera’s ex Ben?

Ben Azelart, who was Lexi’s ex-boyfriend and is 18 years old, is also a social media influencer.

He has almost 7 million people who follow him on YouTube and over 5.7 million people who follow him on Instagram.

The two reportedly dated on and off since she was 15, and they put a clip on YouTube called “We Broke Up” to confirm that they were no longer together.

Ben talked to their fans about why they broke up and said, “I think what was hard was that we wanted to make you guys happy and also be happy ourselves. But I think we just couldn’t do both in the end.”

He also said that they both needed “independent” time.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Lexi Rivera’s Real Name?

Alexa Brooke Rivera was born on June 7, 2001, when she was 21 years old. She is an American YouTube vlogger, actress, gymnast, and social media influencer who goes by the name Lexi Rivera. Brent Rivera, her older brother, helped her become famous.

How Did Lexi Rivera Get Rich?

As of 2022, it is thought that Lexi Rivera’s net worth will be around $3 million. She is one of the best content creators in the United States, and her hard work has helped her get a lot of money. Most of her money comes from YouTube, where more than 1.5 million people watch her videos every day.

How is Lexi Rivera Related to Brent Rivera?

Brent Rivera was born in Huntington Beach, California, on January 9, 1998. His parents, John Rivera, a firefighter, and Laura Rivera, a teacher, were his parents. There are three of them. His sister Lexi is also well-known on social media, and she was in the web series Brobot with him.

Conclusion

