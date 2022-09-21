Who is Lebron James’ Dad? Latest Information!

You never outgrow the need for a father figure, but LeBron James’s father left a huge hole in his life. On the other hand, this pushed him to be the best he could be!

LeBron James, who is better known as “King James,” is now thought to be one of the best basketball players ever. In 2020, Time magazine named him the Athlete of the Year.

Anthony McClelland and Gloria Marie James had the four-time NBA champion. LeBron James is at the top of his fame right now, but it wasn’t easy for him to get here because he had a hard childhood.

James’s life was shaped a lot by Gloria, while Anthony was mostly not there. James and his father did not have a good relationship when he was a child.

Who is Anthony McClelland, then? Why didn’t he grow up with Lebron James? How did King James feel about not having a father figure in his life? Read this article to find out.

Early Life LeBron James Father (Anthony McClelland)

Anthony McClelland’s ex-girlfriend Gloria James and their son Lebron don’t want to say much about him, so no one really knows who he is.

Anthony and Gloria were dating on and off when Gloria had their son LeBron. But Gloria was only 16 at the time, and Anthony wasn’t exactly the most helpful father.

McClelland had a long history of breaking the law. He also didn’t pay child support, so Gloria had to take care of LeBron by herself.

She lived with her mother, Freda James, and two brothers, as well as her grandmother. After her grandmother and mother died, she was on her own to take care of herself, her son, and her brothers.

McClelland didn’t help LeBron or his mom when they needed him. Gloria had trouble finding a stable job, so they had to move from one apartment to another.

But Anthony’s absence made James want to work harder and follow his dreams with all his heart.

Anthony McClelland: Kids

It is said that McClelland had a son named Aaron McCelland Gamble with a woman other than LeBron James. Aaron was born in 1987 in Akron, Ohio, which is where LeBron grew up.

Anthony also didn’t take care of Aaron. Instead, he chose to leave Aaron and his mother behind.

Aaron has tried to get in touch with LeBron, whom he thinks is his half-brother, but it seems that LeBron is not even a little bit interested in getting to know him.

After all, a lot of people have made up stories about being related to James in order to get money.

Career of Anthony McClelland

There isn’t much known about Anthony McClelland and his work life.

But McClelland went in the wrong direction from a young age on, so it’s likely he couldn’t make a good living.

He was arrested in 2002 for crimes like theft and setting fires. After that, he was in and out of prison all the time for small crimes.

Who is LeBron James?

LeBron James was born in Akron, Ohio, in the United States, on December 30, 1984. His mother, Gloria Marie James, was only 16 when she had him, and she had to work hard to support the family.

James’s father, Anthony McClelland, did not play a big role in his life. Because of this, Gloria had to give up on LeBron. She sent him to live with Frank Walker, a football coach.

Gloria wanted LeBron to be part of a stable family, but that didn’t mean she had given up on him. On the other hand, she only cared about his future.

Walker helped James see that he was good at basketball when he was nine years old. James went to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, which was mostly for white people, and caused a lot of trouble there.

He was on the school’s varsity basketball team, and in his sophomore year, he was named Ohio Mr. Basketball.

Before he could play professionally, James was in different basketball magazines and had a lot of fans.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Lebron James’s Father?

James was born in Akron, Ohio, on December 30, 1984. His mother, Gloria Marie James, was 16 years old at the time. Anthony McClelland, his father, has a long history of crime and was not involved in his life.

Does Lebron Know Who His Father is?

LeBron James has not known who his father is for 37 years, but that did not stop him from getting sued. King James didn’t know anything about this man before that.

Who is Lebron James’ Son in Real Life?

The first child of LeBron and Savannah was born on October 6, 2004. His name is LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. Bronny started playing basketball when he was young, and he could play in the NBA as soon as the 2024-2025 season.

