Who is Kobe Bryant’s Uncle? Things You Need To Know!

People on Twitter are daring each other not to look up who Kobe Bryant’s uncle was, probably because his birthday was just a few days ago and because of his funny nickname. What team did Kobe Bryant’s uncle “Chubby” play for?

Who Was Uncle of Kobe Bryant?

John Arthur “Chubby” Cox was born in 1955. His sister, Pam Cox, married Kobe Bryant’s father, so he is Joe Bryant’s brother-in-law.

American basketball player John Arthur “Chubby” Cox III used to play the position of point guard in the pros.

He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on December 29, 1955. He turned 66 years old just before New Year’s Eve.

Chubby Cox is 6ft 2in (1.88m) tall, and as a competitive basketball player, he was listed as weighing 180lb (82kg).

Chubby Cox

Cox was born in the city of Philadelphia, PA. Cox was a 6’2″ guard who went to Philadelphia’s Roxborough High School. He played for two years at Villanova University and then became a star at the University of San Francisco (USF), where he still ranks among the Top 10 in single-season assists.

In 1978, the Chicago Bulls of the NBA took him with the seventh pick in the eighth round. Cox did not make an NBA team until the 1982–83 season when he played seven games for the Washington Bullets and scored a total of 29 points.

From 1978 to 1981, Cox was a pro basketball player in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA). Cox averaged nearly 22 points per game in three seasons with the Philadelphia Kings, Pennsylvania Barons, and Wilkes-Barre Barons.

In a game against the Lancaster Red Roses on December 28, 1979, he scored 50 points. He also played for Beverley Hills in Caracas, Venezuela, as a paid job.

Cox married his girlfriend, Victoria, who used to cheer for the University of San Francisco. They have a son, John, who was born in Venezuela and plays professional basketball there.

When and Why Did Chubby Cox Play Basketball?

On December 28, 1979, one day before he turned 24, he scored 50 points in a game against the Lancaster Red Roses.

It’s not clear why people called him “Chubby.” One of Cox’s fans wrote on Medium, in honor of his birthday in 2016, “Cox was anything but chubby.”

How Do Kobe Bryant and “Chubby” Cox Know Each Other?

Pamela Bryant, Kobe’s mother, is the sister of John Arthur “Chubby” Cox III. When Pamela was 21, she married Kobe’s dad, Joe Bryant.

Chubby Cox has one son. His name is John. John Arthur Cox IV is a professional basketball player from both the U.S. and Venezuela. His mother, Victoria, used to cheer for USF.

John was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1981, and he is now 40 years old. He used to be an Olympian and is now in the USF Dons 2019 Hall of Fame.

People are daring each other not to search online for who Kobe Bryant’s uncle was, or sometimes to do so. This seems to be because Cox’s birthday just passed, and likely because of his funny nickname.

Is Chubby Cox Related to Kobe Bryant?

