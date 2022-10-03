Who is Kevin David Lehmann? Check Everything About This Celebrity Here!

In the year 2021, Kevin David Lehmann is the youngest billionaire in the world. Kevin David, at the tender age of 32, has a net worth of $3.3 billion, making him the youngest billionaire in the world, as ranked by Forbes in their annual billionaire ranking.

Kevin David Lehmann was born in Germany in 2003 (he will be 18 in 2021). Upon inheriting the majority share in the German drugstore chain DM, he became the youngest millionaire in the world (Drogerie Markt). He got these shares from his father, Guenther Lehmann.

Who Exactly is Kevin David Lehmann?

The DROGERIE MARKET heir Kevin David Lehmann is the youngest billionaire in the world.

Lifestyle Section, Delhi Issue of Magazine: The youngest billionaire in the world comes from Germany, as the current “Forbes” rating has shown. Kevin David Lehmann, shown here at the tender age of 18 years old, has a fortune valued at $3.3 billion (the equivalent of 2.8 billion euros). Because of this, he is now wealthier than Donald Trump.

Publishing outlets such as “Business Insider” are gnashing their teeth in anticipation of an interview with the ultra-wealthy “Teenager from Germany,” but both he and his father choose to remain in the shadows.

He couldn’t be further from his predecessor, who led the list of the youngest millionaires last year: Social media star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, 23. Lehmann, in contrast, seems to have vanished; I was unable to locate any mention of him online (not even in Forbes), let alone a photograph of him.

Forbes claims that Lehmann is one of “just a handful of billionaires” to have joined the ranks of the super-rich while still a teenager. No one should be surprised by this, however, for when he was just 14 years old, his father Gunther Lehmann gave him all of his interests in the drugstore chain Drogerie Market.

Until he came of age, the assets were controlled by a trustee – but Kevin David Lehmann celebrated his 18th birthday in September 2020.

Lehmann and his father’s background are shrouded in mystery. Also in 2017, Günther Lehmann did not wish to remark on the “Wirtschaftswoche” on the transfer of shares. Apparently, neither the father nor the son has any hand in running the company.

Gunther Lehmann had purchased 50% of the pharmacy company in 1974. Gotz Werner, the company’s creator, had recently opened his second location but lacked the capital to open other locations.

Lehmann, a partner in the Pfannkuch grocery store chain in Karlsruhe, decided to invest. Christopher Werner, unlike Lehmann’s son, is actively involved in running the company. The 44-year-old is the other managing member and successor to the Drogerie Market.

The age of Kevin David Lehmann, aka Kevin, is 19. However, he presumably doesn’t live like other 19-year-olds. In contrast to his peers, Lehmann has never had to worry about balancing a student loan payment with rent or food because he has always had more than enough money.

Forbes, a business publication, has dubbed Drogerie Market -Erbe, who is only 30 years old, the youngest billionaire in the world based on his net worth of $3.3 billion (2.8 billion euros).

Family of Kevin David Lehmann

Guenther Lehmann is Kevin’s father. In Karlsruhe, Germany, he ran the family supermarket Pfannkuch. In 1974, Guenther made an investment that gave him half of the shares in the ‘dm’ pharmacy.

Worldwide’s Youngest Billionaire

Since he was 14, Lehmann has been a billionaire. In 2017, his father, Günther Lehmann, gave him his part in the family pharmacy business in Karlsruhe. A trustee oversaw the funds until he turned 18. Since birth, Kevin David Lehmann has been the wealthiest person in his family.

He employs over 41 thousand people at his countless outlets across the country. Kevin has been called “the richest teenager on the planet” by Forbes. Wang Zelong of China is currently ranked second, just below Lehman. Wang Zelong, who is only 24 years old, is worth $1.5 billion.

For decades, American business publication Forbes has compiled a list of the world’s wealthiest individuals. The 2021 list is expected to have 2,755 billionaires worth a total of $ 2,755 billion.

Kevin David Lehmann, a young German, is on the list as well, but far down from the top spot, which this year went to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and not Tesla creator Elon Musk.

According to “Forbes,” the heir to the Drogerie Market pharmacy business is the 925th richest in the world with an estimated net worth of $3.3 billion. However, this now makes the 18-year-old the world’s youngest billionaire.

Since then, his family of wealthy businesspeople, who have always been shrouded in mystery, have become the subject of widespread media attention throughout the world.

Kevin D. Lehmann Financial Worth

David Lehmann’s wealth is believed to be at $2.4 billion. Apparently, he lost some of the $3.3 billion that he was worth in 2021. As a successful businessman, he has a very comfortable financial situation. The shares of the German drugstore business Drogerie Markt were passed down to him.

Facts About Kevin David Lehmann

Kevin’s father left him a fortune when he gave him half of the drugstore chain in Germany. In a nutshell, the pharmacy pulls in around $12 billion a year.

The first ‘dm’ pharmacy was founded by Goetz Werner in 1973 in Karlsruhe, Germany. More than 40,000 people are employed by the more than 3,000 locations around Germany, as stated on the official website.

Because of this, neither Kevin David nor his father has made themselves particularly well-known in cyberspace.

