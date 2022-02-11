Who Is Kali Uchis Dating-Everything About Her Boyfriend and Relationship Status

Kali Uchis had to live and record her music in her car in order to be nominated for a Grammy Award. She has received a number of Grammy Awards for her work as a musician and songwriter.

She began working on her first successful project in 2012, and her mixtape Drunken Babble attracted the attention of a number of music producers who wanted to collaborate with her. Her debut EP, Por Vida, was released in 2015 and soon became a success with the public.

Isolation, Uchis’ debut studio album, was released in 2018 to a flurry of positive reviews. In 2020, the year of the pandemic, she released her second studio album, Sin Miedo, which was also her first Spanish-language release to date.

In the United States, the album’s opening track, “Telepatia,” became Kali’s first charting hit on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist. The fact that Kali Uchis collaborated with Kaytranada on the song “10 percent” ought to be mentioned as well.

This collaboration earned Kali Uchis her first Grammy Award, which was presented to her in Los Angeles. Throughout high school, Kali Uchi has had a strong interest in music. She took lessons in both the piano and the saxophone.

She used to be a member of a jazz band before she went to college. He frequently skipped school in order to spend time in the photo lab, where he would produce one-of-a-kind short films.

Who Is Kali Uchis Dating at the Moment?

A number of pictures have emerged of Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis sharing amorous moments. In a recent Instagram post, Omar shared a snapshot of himself and Kali enjoying themselves at a pool party.

While Kali was live-streaming on Instagram, a waiter referred to her and Omar as a couple, which she took offence to. Consequently, she proceeded to inform him about their connection by putting out the facts to him.

The two, on the other hand, appeared to be at peace with one another. There’s a potential that Kali Uchis and Omar Apollo are seeing each other, despite the fact that they don’t want their relationship to be made public.

Who Is Omar Apollo

The Instagram account of Omar Apollo shared a snapshot of Gleesh and Omar enjoying themselves at a pool party. Although she was incorrectly identified as a couple by a waiter and her companions, she went on to film an Instagram Live video in which she expressed her disbelief at being misidentified as such.

This was disclosed in an interview with Interview Magazine’s Steve Lacy for the magazine’s forthcoming October 2020 issue, in which she claimed that she had no romantic links to Apollo.

Kali Uchis Past Relationships

According to Yung Gleech, in 2018, assault accusations against Uchis were filed against him and his associate, Yung Gleech. During a night out on the town in Austin, Gleesh, who goes by the name Asa Asunción in real life, was accused of attacking a female after a night of drinking.

His previous engagements included performances at the South by Southwest music festival, as well as lodgings with a mutual acquaintance and the girl he was dating before the event.

When a witness who was close to the victim came forward to testify against Gleesh, he was found guilty of attempted assault. He was found guilty and sentenced to five years in prison.

During her testimony, Uchis stated that her partner had matured and was now a good candidate for a probationary sentence. Additionally, she stated that Gleesh’s rap career had been ruined as a result of the accusations. As a result of personal concerns, the two decided to separate ways.

Her Current Connection With Omar Apollo

When a photo of her and Omar Apollo at a pool party was put on Gleesh's Instagram account, she found herself in a relationship with another man. Nonetheless, she later shared a video on Instagram Live in which she expressed her surprise at being mistaken for a couple by a server, which was then deleted.

The actress claimed that she had never been romantically engaged with Apollo in an interview with Interview Magazine's Steve Lacy, which will be published in the magazine's October 2020 edition.

